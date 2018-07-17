3 players who could depart Chelsea this summer

Kante with the World Cup trophy

Antonio Conte has released a statement thanking Chelsea players and staff for their 'hard work and support' during his two-year tenure at the club. The Italian was sacked as Chelsea manager on Friday, with former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri named as his successor the following day after a much-awaited move to the Premier League.

Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title during his first year in charge but they were unable to defend their crown last season, finishing fifth in the table. However, the Blues did win a trophy by beating Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

Conte released his statement via the League Managers Association following his departure. The statement read:

"I would like to thank all of my friends at Chelsea Football Club for their hard work and support over the past two seasons which enabled us to win the Premier League and FA Cup together"

The departed Chelsea manager continued:

"To the players, whose talent and commitment was so important to our successes, I thank them for everything. It has been a pleasure working with them every day. To my staff, who always worked so hard, I must say thank you and well done for their professionalism and dedication throughout."

Conte went on to add he enjoyed his time in England and praised his own tactical nous during his debut season in the Premier League. His Chelsea side became the first to win the title with a 3-4-3 formation, winning a then-record 30 of their 38 matches and going on a 13-match winning run along the way.

Maurizio Sarri has got cracking right from the get-go by signing his former player, Jorginho, from Napoli. There could be more movement in and out of Chelsea under Sarri but he will have to complete his business quickly with the transfer window ending before the season begins.

On that note, we take a look at three players who could leave Chelsea this summer.

#3 N'golo Kante

Could Kante leave Chelsea this summer?

Sky Sports in Italy has reported that Barcelona is keen to sign Chelsea's World Cup-winning midfielder N'golo Kante in a deal which could see Andre Gomes move to Stamford Bridge. With the new manager at Chelsea already buying Jorginho from Napoli, the club now has an excess of players in central midfield. Jorginho joins a packed midfield at Stamford Bridge. Bakayoko and Drinkwater, both relatively new signings at the club as well, along with Cesc Fabregas may force Kante to move out from the club.

Having won the Premier League with Chelsea and, most recently, the World Cup, Kante is in high demand with a number of European clubs poking around. For Barcelona, their interest in the player comes from the fact that Andres Iniesta and Paulinho have left. Sergio Busquets, while his brilliance remains, may struggle without Iniesta. In addition, his pace and ability to get around the pitch tactically are very different from Kante.

The Frenchman would be a brilliant addition to the squad and the Catalans could potentially offer the London club Andre Gomez plus cash for the player.

