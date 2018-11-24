3 Players who could join Manchester City in the upcoming winter transfer window

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 46 // 24 Nov 2018, 21:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City Flag

Once upon a time, there was no existence of Manchester City among the top teams of the Premier League. But since days of Manuel Pellegrini, Manchester City football club have developed themselves from a mediocre team to a giant of European football.

Under the Spanish boss Pep Guardiola, Manchester City are looking undisputed and ruthless. Recently, they defeated Manchester United at the Manchester derby. They are still undefeated in this Premier League 2018/19 season. If you want to know why they are so consistent, you have to take a look at Manchester City's main squad.

After taking a serious look at their main squad, we could say that they have more than one player for most of the positions. The team is superb and the players are extraordinary. The squad depth still helps the Citizens to maintain their ruthless unbeaten run in the Premier League. Though they have a solid squad, boss Pep Guardiola has to admit that there is no replacement for Fernandinho.

Let us take a look at those three players who could sign for Manchester City in the upcoming January transfer market.

#3 Julian Weigl

German superstar could join Pep Guardiola's side

Pep Guardiola is famous for managing a strong squad with high-profile midfielders. They have some experienced midfielders like David Silva, Iikay Gudogan and Kevin De Bruyne. But in recent times, De Bruyne is out of the team for a long-term injury. So, Manchester City are trying to sign Julian Weigl to add some strength in the squad which could ultimately help them win the elite Champions League for the first time.

Pep Guardiola could sign Borussia Dortmund's superstar midfielder Julian Weigl this winter. According to a few reports, Borussia Dortmund are asking a price of £68 million for the German midfielder.

The 23-year-old German midfielder has shown the ability to control the midfield. Pep Guardiola is aware of Weigl's talent as the Spanish coach knows Weigl since the time of his Bundesliga days. Manchester City could launch Julian Weigl this January as teams like Real Madrid, Manchester United are in the race.

1 / 3 NEXT