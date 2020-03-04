3 players who could leave Liverpool in the summer | Premier League 2019-20

Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool's unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end as the Reds were thrashed 3-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road last weekend. The manner of the defeat stood as a testament to the fact that Jurgen Klopp's formidable unit does have a few weaknesses to fix.

Although the Merseyside giants are likely to be crowned Premier League champions at the end of the season, Klopp would surely look to strengthen his squad in the summer transfer window and this would involve incomings as well as outgoings.

Here we look at three players who could leave Liverpool in the summer.

#1 Dejan Lovren

Dejan Lovren

Liverpool's recent defeat against Watford once again highlighted the fact that Dejan Lovren is just not good enough for the Reds. The centre-back, who made his first league appearance in three months, was heavily criticised for his abysmal display at Vicarage Road.

However, it is not the first time the Croat has come under such scrutiny. For a player with such a vast experience, he is surprisingly inconsistent and error-prone. These are a few of the reasons why he has dropped down the pecking order at Anfield, with the likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip considered the better options to play alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Furthermore, with young emerging talents such as Ki-Jana Hoever and Sepp van den Berg waiting to burst onto the scene, it is unlikely that Liverpool would offer sufficient game-time to Lovren next season. A move away from the Anfield is, therefore, surely on the cards in the summer.

#2 Mohamed Salah

Mo Salah

Mohamed Salah is perhaps the most controversial name on this list, especially if you consider what he has achieved at Liverpool in such a short period of time. The Egyptian has been a talismanic figure in the meteoric rise of the Merseyside club but it seems the time has come for him to move to new pastures.

The Premier League giants are linked with some of the best young players in the world which includes the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho. However, to realise one of these dream signings, the Reds will have to let go of one of their current star forwards. Among the current frontline trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Salah, the Egyptian is arguably the most replaceable player.

Furthermore, Real Madrid have been a keen admirer of Salah and have been heavily linked with the Liverpool star in the past. Looking at the current scenario, it seems Los Blancos may finally get their man in the summer.

#3 Nathaniel Clyne

Nathaniel Clyne

Nathaniel Clyne moved to Liverpool after an impressive spell with Southampton and has since emerged as one of the most reliable options for Klopp. However, recurring injuries and the meteoric rise of Trent Alexander-Arnold, have made life difficult for the English player.

The 28-year-old has not made a single appearance for the Reds this season, courtesy of a long-term injury. Furthermore, with his contract coming to end in the summer, it seems his time at Anfield is coming to an end.

Nevertheless, the right-back is still in his peak years and will attract interest from several clubs in the summer transfer window.

