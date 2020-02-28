4 things Liverpool need to do to be considered the greatest Premier League team ever

The Liverpool squad with the Champions League trophy they won last season

After years and years of hurt, Liverpool are finally set to end their league drought, as they march on towards their first-ever Premier League title. The Reds won their last domestic league trophy back in 1989/90 when it was still called the First Division. However, with just four wins to go and no other team within touching distance, Jurgen Klopp's men are champions-elect.

Liverpool's dominance this season has been the source of many debates, with fans questioning whether the current side is indeed the best in the history of the English league. Those who pledge their loyalty to the red half of Merseyside have argued in the affirmative.

While the Reds' achievements this season cannot be overlooked, they cannot be called the 'greatest Premier League side' just yet. That particular title is still up for grabs and is often circulated between several other remarkable teams of the past.

And so, to become the best, they will have to beat the best - or at least the records set by them. We take a look at four such necessary boxes which the current Liverpool side needs to tick to be considered the greatest ever.

#1 Hit the century in points

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Pep Guardiola's second season at Manchester City is when the club finally came to life. The Spaniard got rid of the deadwood and spent big on reinforcements to create an unstoppable machine that marched on to collect a record one hundred points. That benchmark set by the Manchester club is the first milestone this Liverpool side needs to achieve in their quest to become the greatest ever.

Given their current points tally and form, the Reds look to be heading for that mark. Moreover, should they continue on their rampage, they will be able to easily sail past the target and create a new points record altogether.

Jurgen Klopp's men have won twenty-six of the twenty-seven matches so far, beating each of the other nineteen teams in the league at least once. They have dropped points only on one occasion, during a one-all draw against bitter rivals Manchester United.

With eleven matches remaining in the 2019/20 season, Liverpool will hit the one hundred mark should they win just seven of those. Luckily for them, seven of their eleven matches yet to be played this season are against teams currently placed in the bottom half of the table.

