Watford vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool are close to ending their thirty-year wait for a Premier League title

Liverpool are preparing for their weekend trip to Vicarage Road as they aim to move a step closer to the Premier League title with a win over Watford on Saturday evening.

Following their 3-2 victory over West Ham United on Monday, the Merseyside giants only need four more wins to end their 30 year wait for Premier League glory. The Reds are currently 22 points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the summit of the English top-flight.

Meanwhile, Watford are healing from their 3-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday while in the midst of a relegation battle. They presently sit at 19th place in the table , with 24 points from 27 games this season.

Watford vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Liverpool have an overwhelming historical advantage heading into the encounter against Watford. The Hornets are winless in their last eight fixtures against the Reds, who boast a win rate of 64% in the fixture compared to their 15%.

Their most recent encounter took place in December last year and ended in a 2-0 score-line in favour of the Merseyside outfit, courtesy of a brace from Mohamed Salah.

Watford form guide (Premier League): D-L-L-D-L

Liverpool form guide (Premier League): W-W-W-W-W

Watford vs Liverpool Team News

Nigel Pearson is unlikely to risk Daryl Janmaat on Saturday despite the fact that the defender returned to training this week following a spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Injuries: Daryl Janmaat

Doubtful: Kiko Femenia

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp is expected to be without the services of Jordan Henderson as he has been sidelined for around three weeks due to a hamstring problem he picked up in Liverpool's 1-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last week. Xherdan Shaqiri is also set to miss the fixture as he is yet to recover from a calf injury he sustained in January. Meanwhile, James Milner is a doubt due to a muscle injury.

Injuries: Nathaniel Clyne, Xherdan Shaqiri, Jordan Henderson

Doubtful: James Milner

Watford vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Watford Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ben Foster; Craig Dawson, Christian Kabasele, Craig Cathcart, Adam Masina; Will Hughes, Étienne Capoue; Ismaïla Sarr, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Gerard Deulofeu; Troy Deeney

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Watford vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool are clear favourites heading into the fixture as Watford have been dealt with an insurmountable challenge against a team that is not only miles ahead of them in terms of quality but also one that is determined to lift the Premier League trophy after a painful three-decade wait.

Verdict: Watford 0-2 Liverpool

