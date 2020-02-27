Bournemouth vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Bournemouth will play host to Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend

After their debilitating loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek, Chelsea will return to Premier League action when they travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on AFC Bournemouth.

Having seen their significant advantage in the top four reduced in recent weeks, the Blues would seek to pick up all three points to race clear of a congested pack, while the Cherries need the points to aid their relegation battle.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Chelsea and Bournemouth have traded tackles on 11 occasions in the past, with the Londoners having the advantage with seven wins and 16 goals. Meanwhile, the Cherries have won four matches (including the last two), with their shock 4-0 win last January contributing to one-third of the 12 goals they have scored against the Blues.

Bournemouth form guide: LLWLW

Chelsea form guide: LWLDW

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Team News

Coach Frank Lampard would travel to the South Coast without the services of N'Golo Kante who has been sidelined for two weeks after sustaining an ankle injury in the defeat to Manchester United.

Former Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic is also on the sidelines and the club have revealed that he is nearing a return to full fitness.

Injuries: N'Golo Kante

Doubtful: Christian Pulisic

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Chelsea predicted XI: Willy Caballero; Marcus Alonso, Anthony Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta; Matteo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount; Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tammy Abraham, Willian

Bournemouth vs Chelsea prediction

Chelsea have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the league this season and they have lost their previously-firm grip on the top four as a result of this.

Indeed, the only reason why they still occupy the fourth spot is because the teams beneath them have been more haphazard but with their Champions League campaign all but over, the Londoners have to start garnering points if they are to partake in continental football next season.

For their part, Bournemouth have come a long way from their impressive start to the season and a recent poor run of form has sucked them into the relegation dogfight.

Eddie Howe's men have impressed since their return to the top-flight and have pulled off some notable results this season, including victories against Chelsea and Manchester United and would fancy their chances of doing the double over the 2017 champions.

It would not be as far-fetched as it seems on paper and given their recent poor run, Chelsea are very much there for the taking and the likes of Josh King and Callum Wilson can take advantage of their porous defence.

They were picked apart with ease by Bayern Munich and even though the Germans are in a league of their own, Bournemouth could still trouble Chelsea if they do not get their act together.

The visitors are capable of brilliance on their day and they have gone toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in the land but they are capable of the spectacular and mediocrity in equal measure and it is hard to predict which Chelsea would turn up on Saturday.

Verdict Bournemouth 1-1 Chelsea

