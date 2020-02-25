3 Players who need to leave Chelsea to kick-start their careers

Which players are set for a move away from Stamford Bridge?

When a footballer plays for a big club like Chelsea, he has to be very consistent with his performances as the bar is quite high. Because of those high standards, some players just don't perform to the best of their abilities as they succumb to the pressure that comes with playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Under Frank Lampard, the Blues have a series of players who have the potential to be good footballers, but for one reason or another, have not performed well when given the opportunity, which results in them getting less time on the pitch.

In this article, we take a look at three such players who need to leave Chelsea to kick-start their respective careers.

#3 Ross Barkley

He's had a tough time at the Bridge

Despite signing for Chelsea from Everton in January 2018, English midfielder Ross Barkley still hasn't been able it going in London. In his two and half seasons at Stamford Bridge, the 26-year-old has played just 1854 minutes in the Premier League, which doesn't even amount to 21 games of football.

Barkley hasn't cemented his place as a number eight in the Blues' playing XI, even after receiving a decent amount of opportunities to do so. However, that does not mean he doesn't have the quality or attributes to make it in the Premier League as he was one of the better Everton players during his time at Goodison Park.

A solution for Barkley would be to move on from his torrid spell at the Bridge and look for a club that will give him some playing time. He could very well get back to his best if he is handed the opportunity, which he might not get at Chelsea.

#2 Emerson

Emerson should leave the Blues

Emerson signed for Chelsea from AS Roma in January 2018 but has not hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard has currently frozen him out of the squad due to some poor performances from him early on in the season. Furthermore, the emergence of Reece James at right-back has made it difficult for the Italian to make a comeback in the squad, as Cesar Azpilicueta has been preferred at left-back.

The 25-year-old has drastically fallen down the pecking order and it seems just a matter of time before he decides to leave Chelsea. In the limited opportunities he has had at Stamford Bridge, Emerson has failed to impress and quite preferably, the Italian might be looking for a move back to Serie A as he enjoyed a decent run of form for AS Roma during his days in Italy's top-flight.

#1 Michy Batshuayi

Batshuayi has never looked like a Chelsea player

Michy Batshuayi signed for Chelsea from Olympique Marseille in July 2016 but the Belgian has largely failed to realise his potential at Stamford Bridge.

He scored 17 goals in Ligue 1 for Marseille during the 2015/16 season but he currently finds it hard to get into the starting XI for the Blues due to a series of disappointing performances.

After failing to impress the Stamford Bridge faithful, Batshuayi was sent out on loan to three different teams (Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, and Crystal Palace respectively) and even though he showed glimpses of his true potential during those loan spells, he never really was consistent enough.

He is now back at the Bridge and is being used as a backup option to Tammy Abraham. This season, he has played just 208 minutes of Premier League football, scoring one goal, which is not an ideal tally for a striker.

The 26-year-old needs a permanent transfer away from the Blues and a possible move could just take place in the summer.

