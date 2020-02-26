Liverpool Transfer News: Xherdan Shaqiri to leave at the end of the season

Xherdan Shaqiri is expected to leave Liverpool in the summer

According to Ian Doyle of Liverpool Echo, Xherdan Shaqiri looks set to depart Liverpool at the end of the season, after a series of injuries have made him a forgotten man at Anfield. Since signing for the club in the summer of 2018, the Swiss international made defining contributions for Jurgen Klopp's side domestically as well as in Europe, as the Reds recorded 97 points in the Premier League and won the UEFA Champions League for the sixth time in their history.

This season, however, Shaqiri has been restricted to just 10 appearances in all competitions for the Reds, with his only goal coming in Liverpool's 5-2 demolition of Everton in the Premier League in December, which is incidentally his only league start for the club this term. In the summer of 2018, a £13 million fee for a player of his calibre was viewed as a shrewd piece of business by sporting director Michael Edwards, a thought that was echoed by Klopp.

While Shaqiri hit the ground running immediately in his first season at the club, he has barely featured in the past 12 months for a side that has broken several long-standing records on their way to securing their first league title in 30 years. Roma and Sevilla were interested in securing his signature, albeit on loan, in the January transfer window but Klopp was against the idea, as he wanted his squad to stay intact for the business end of the season.

Shaqiri is set to depart the reigning European champions at the end of the season and Liverpool are expected to be in the market for another attacker, with the Bundesliga duo of Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner linked with the club in recent months.

