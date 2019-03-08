3 players who could leave PSG after their unceremonious Champions League exit

Paris Saint-Germain had to endure yet another painful exit from the Champions League as the resurgent Manchester United overturned a two-goal deficit to go through to the next round. Despite huge investments in the past few seasons, PSG are yet to break the deadlock in Europe, and that failure could have significant implications on the squad before the start of next season.

PSG could be prompted to bring in a few more impactful players into the club to achieve their dream of winning a Champions League trophy. A number of talented footballers are available in the market and the Paris-based club will be raring to go this summer.

PSG may also look to focus more on youth in the summer. A younger goalkeeper with a strong midfielder will be the ideal combination to help PSG advance further in the upcoming seasons of Champions League.

However, FFP regulations have always been a concern for the club, as concerns regarding the balance of their books have come up now and again. Hence, this could also mean that there could be a few high-profile departures from the club, as published in various sections of the media.

On that note, here are three PSG players who could be on the brink of leaving the club after the loss to Manchester United in the Champions League.

#3 Gianluigi Buffon

PSG is unlikely to extend Buffon's contract

Gianluigi Buffon surprised many when he left Juventus to join PSG at the start of this season. While the old war-horse has kept his form, Buffon might consider this season as his last attempt at winning the Champions League medal.

The Italian stopper had an ordinary game against Manchester United, and PSG could decide not to extend his contract for the upcoming season, according to Fox Sports. PSG would have a younger goalkeeper in mind, and relieving Buffon from the club could also help PSG reduce their expensive wage bill.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement