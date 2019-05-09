×
3 players who can easily be signed by Manchester United if Chelsea is banned for the next two transfer windows

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
113   //    09 May 2019, 17:52 IST

Chelsea's transfer-ban could help Manchester United in their transfer plans
Chelsea's transfer-ban could help Manchester United in their transfer plans

FIFA recently rejected Chelsea's appeal against the two transfer window ban which was imposed on them for breaching regulations regarding the signing of U-18 foreign players. Although Chelsea can still submit yet another appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Chelsea's ban for the next two transfer windows could be good news for Manchester United.

There are a number of players who have been linked to both clubs and Chelsea has a better chance of signing these talented players now because they have qualified for the Champions League for next season unlike Manchester United. If banned, most of their transfer targets could be snapped up by Manchester United and that would help the Old Trafford club in the upcoming transfer window.

On that note, here are 3 players who could move to Manchester United if Chelsea is not allowed to sign players in the upcoming transfer window.

#3 James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez is set to be sold this summer
James Rodriguez is set to be sold this summer

After a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich, talented forward James Rodriguez was set to return to Real Madrid. However, it has been reported that Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane does not see a future for the Colombian at the club and is willing to sell him in the summer. Manchester United and Chelsea are said to be the prime suitors of the former Monaco player.

Chelsea would have been an easier choice for James Rodriguez to pick as Champions League football is a priority for most of the world-class footballers. Eden Hazard is likely to leave the club in the summer and if not a like-to-like replacement, James Rodriguez could have been the ideal candidate to fill the void for a while.

However, with Chelsea's ban, Manchester United could be the only other high-profile club interested in him and hence, he could move to the club in the summer.


Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Eden Hazard James Rodriguez Football Top 5/Top 10 Chelsea Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Contact Us