3 players who could replace Luis Suarez at Barcelona

Luis Suarez needs replacement

Barcelona are currently second in the LaLiga standings and face Real Madrid next week in what could be a potential title decider. They also comfortably earned themselves a place in the round of 16 of Champions League, battling it out in the group of death. However, it's not all sweetness and light at one of the most successful football clubs of the 21st century.

Ever since Ernesto Valverde took over the reins, their performances have been below par by the impeccable standards they have set for themselves. Though they have won league titles regularly, it was mostly fuelled by a one-man show from Lionel Messi. Senior players like Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique are on a steady decline, so is their talismanic frontman, Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan striker, now in his sixth year at Barcelona, is undoubtedly one of the best strikers of last decade. He has terrorized defenders and scored an incredible amount of goals for club and country. Turning 33 in January, it seems age is getting the better of him. His best years are well past him and etched in memories.

It would be harsh to call his season underwhelming, especially after scoring 11 goals in 15 games. However, if one looks at the bigger picture, his performances have shown a gradual regress. It's a bitter truth that Suarez has not scored a Champions League away goal for over four years now.

Earlier this year, Suarez publicly stated that his days in Spain are numbered and Barca must find a way to deal with life without him. In this article, we elaborate on three young strikers who are running the show in Europe this season and could fit seamlessly into the Blaugrana's forward line as a replacement for the Uruguayan frontman.

3. Erling Braut Haaland (RB Leipzig)

Erling Braut Håland

It seems the name Erling Haaland is synonymous with goals. Every single person who watched him this season would agree that the Norwegian prodigy is destined for great things. In just 22 games, he has scored 28 goals, including 5 hat tricks. These stats sound sweeter when you realize he is just 19 years old and some of these goals came against top clubs like Liverpool and Napoli.

The 6 foot 3 inch Leeds born striker's profile may not exactly fit into Barcelona pedigree. Well, little does that matter as long as he is addicted to scoring goals. His game mostly revolves on physical and aerial battles, yet he is technically proficient enough to thrive at Barcelona. He may not be that quick, but that doesn't prevent him from pressing high up the pitch.

There always seems to come a time when a player outgrows his club and in the case of Haaland, it came too soon. He has been on Barca's radar for quite some time now and if the move materializes, it will prove beneficial for all parties involved.

