Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 players who could succeed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as football's titans

Abhishek Mandal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
497   //    29 Sep 2018, 00:25 IST

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show
Its been a great 2018 for Luka Modric

Football is a wonderful game, and for the last decade, it boasts of arguably two of its greatest ever magicians - Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi. However, as time flies we will have to get used to the fact that the extraterrestrial magic of these two superstars isn't permanent.

We should look forward to new megastars for the benefit of the game. The time has come for the baton to be passed to other worthy candidates.

For the last three seasons, a few names have been vying to leave their footprints on the footballing horizon. Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Paulo Dybala, Eden Hazard, Mohamed Salah, Gareth Bale, Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, Marco Asensio, Isco, Mauro Icardi, Andre Silva, and Marcus Rashford are making regular headlines in a bid to follow the footsteps of the evergreen duo.

Neymar and Griezmann were considered to be the closest contenders. However, since the World Cup in Russia, the story has taken a twist. A great Croatian World Cup outing saw Luka Modric come into contention, and dethrone Cristiano with regards the highest individual accolades UEFA and FIFA have to offer, albeit controversially.

The standards they have set in football are unrivaled. Will it ever be possible for others to achieve same legendary goal scoring prowess?

Here are three footballers who could unseat the titanic duo.

#1 Neymar Jr.

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Neymar preparing to take a free-kick against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League

Neymar was considered to be the best competition to the Barca and Juventus superstars a few seasons back. He was part of MSN, the dreadful Barcelona attack that terrorised the best of defences around the world.

His magical masterclass against PSG has been the peak of his career performances so far, as he single-handedly helped Barcelona overcome a deficit of 4 goals from the first leg of the Champions League match in the round of 16 to win the tie 6-5 and progress to the quarterfinals.

After his transfer to PSG however, things have not turned out well for Neymar. The French League is a little less competitive, considering the ability of Neymar. The result of which is suffered by PSG, as they are continually thwarted by the best teams in Europe.

Neymar will have to make a move out of the French Ligue 1 as soon as possible and get into a competitive league, else his dream of becoming the best in the world will remain a dream forever.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Chelsea Paris Saint-Germain Football Eden Hazard Neymar
Abhishek Mandal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Abhishek is a football enthusiast who is developing an interest in writing sports articles. He loves cricket as well. Readers will definitely love his way of writing here.
5 players who could win the Ballon d'Or after Messi and...
RELATED STORY
3 strong reasons why Eden Hazard is better than Neymar
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
Fans react to Sergio Ramos' reply to Griezmann's claims...
RELATED STORY
5 best midfield bargains of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
5 Things we learned from the first day of the Champions...
RELATED STORY
3 key differences between Eden Hazard and Neymar Jr
RELATED STORY
5 players who can potentially break Neymar's transfer...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Non-Spanish clubs who can win the Champions League...
RELATED STORY
4 burning questions that the 2018/19 Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
02 Oct HOF MAN 10:25 PM Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
02 Oct JUV YOU 10:25 PM Juventus vs Young Boys
03 Oct OLY SHA 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03 Oct CSK REA 12:30 AM CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
03 Oct ROM VIK 12:30 AM Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
03 Oct MAN VAL 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Valencia
03 Oct BAY AJA 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Ajax
03 Oct AEK BEN 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Benfica
03 Oct PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
03 Oct LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
04 Oct ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
04 Oct BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
04 Oct TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
04 Oct PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
04 Oct NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
04 Oct POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us