3 players who have disappointed for Tottenham Hotspur so far this season

Mosope Ominiyi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 05 Nov 2019, 21:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham have struggled massively for consistency this term and find themselves in mid-table

After 11 Premier League games, Tottenham Hotspur find themselves in an underwhelming 11th - which doesn't tell the full story given just how inconsistent they've been this term.

Just six points separate fifth-placed Arsenal and Marco Silva's Everton, who snatched a stoppage-time equaliser against Spurs on Sunday afternoon. The result means Mauricio Pochettino's men have more draws and defeats (both 4) than league victories in 2019-20, which isn't good enough for a club with their lofty ambitions.

A 7-2 group stage thrashing by Bayern Munich last month amplified fears that this current Tottenham squad have reached their collective peak, just five months after late heroics and impressive displays saw them narrowly fall short in their first Champions League Final.

As many key players - Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Harry Kane among others - were linked with big-money moves elsewhere this summer, this squad's longevity is in question. With all of that in mind, here are three players who have disappointed for Spurs so far this season:

Honourable mention: Despite questions over consistency and commitment, it'd be unfair to place Dele Alli in this list.

Considering his struggles with persistent muscle injuries this year, the 23-year-old has played through them at times when he really shouldn't have. Now finally fit and eager to make up for lost time, he's already proving criticism of his presence is overexaggerated.

#3 Lucas Moura

Lucas has struggled for consistency, which is part of the reason he's not a regular starter

Despite that Ajax display, his hat-trick against Huddersfield and a few more memorable moments, it's been difficult for Lucas to fully integrate at Tottenham. Ultimately, he wants to develop into a key player under Pochettino - particularly at a time when Harry Kane's influence in the final third is more important than ever - though the Brazilian hasn't been able to justify a regular starting place.

Billed as someone providing Spurs with another attacking dimension, the winger-turned-centre-forward has largely suffered from predictability in his play and given his frame, can often prove to be a liability when opposition defenders are prepared for his trickery.

Advertisement

In 72 appearances (48 starts) to date, he's netted 18 times and created seven assists for the Lilywhites but his contributions in the final third are often bloated and don't tell the full story. His only league goal this term was a header during their 2-2 draw with Manchester City, out jumping Kyle Walker from a corner to flick beyond Ederson.

An excellent UCL strike against Olympiacos on Matchday 1 posed the question: where is he best suited in this Spurs side? That night he started as a right-winger but drifted infield to score, while he was deployed as a second striker behind Kane against the Citizens.

It's unfair to compare him to Kane as the pair are completely different players but is he more a creator than finisher? As evidenced by his quiet display at Everton, he's not a reliable goalscoring outlet, so he doesn't play there usually. If he's not careful, he could turn into an Erik Lamela, with inconsistency ruining his progress.

1 / 3 NEXT