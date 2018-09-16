Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 players who have impressed for Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Ajayendra Rudraraju
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.87K   //    16 Sep 2018, 17:08 IST

Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Arsenal have won three games in a row

Unai Emery’s men are on a roll. In a game of two contrasting halves, the Gunners prevailed owing to their strong second-half showing with two goals in quick succession against the helpless Magpies. The game ended 2-1 in favor of the Gunners as they turned on the style in the second half. 

Following a dreadful first half in which Newcastle dominated, the Gunners came to life when Granit Xhaka opened the scoring with a sumptuous free kick in the 49th minute. Mesut Ozil doubled the lead scoring from a rebound in the 58th minute.

The late consolation goal for the Magpies, a deft header from the substitute Ciaran Clark, didn’t do Rafa Benitez’s men any favours as the Magpies remain winless in all competitions since the start of the season.

Here are the three Arsenal players who have impressed against the Magpies.

#3 Sokratis Papastathopoulos

When Sokratis was signed during the summer, there was a lot of scepticism amongst the Gunners’ faithful. The Greek veteran was 30 years old and for the fee that was paid for his services, the fans felt that they could have gone for someone younger and with a way more upside.

Having started his fifth game in a row, Sokratis was exceptional against the Magpies. While Mustafi, his partner in defence, was shaky from the start, Sokratis covered his blushes more than once. He bailed out the German when he lost his footing and let Jacob Murphy through on goal.

Composed and gritty, the veteran’s leadership qualities and no-nonsense style were on full display. He was vocal and dealt with Matt Ritchie very well even though the Newcastle winger was in inspired form. 

If he could keep up this sort of consistency, Sokratis is going to be a vital part of the Gunners’ campaign.

