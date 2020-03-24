3 players who need to leave Juventus to kickstart their career

Juventus has one of the best squads in the world but some players need to move on to establish themselves.

This talented bunch maybe surplus to requirements at the Old Lady.

Ronaldo has spearheaded Juve's charge again this season.

Juventus are one of the giants of contemporary football. And with the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo to their roster, they have further established themselves as one of the global powerhouses. The Portuguese was successful in luring in big names to the Serie A champions and the Bianconeri are now stacked in all positions.

Despite that, the Old Lady has looked sluggish and relied on individual brilliance of forwards to bail them out this season. The midfielders have been average throughout and have been accused of lacking creativity. Moreover, some players have been living off the past hindering growth of players who could really make a difference and depleting them of deserved game time. Some players are growing restless due to lack of chances and may look for a switch in the future to reinstate their career.

Here we take a look at 3 players who should leave Juventus to reignite their career.

#3. Daniele Rugani

Daniele Rugani.

Daniele Rugani is one of the hottest prospects in the world right now. Despite that, the Italian has been unable to get minutes consistently. Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt are above him in the pecking order and he faces stiff competition from Merih Demiral.

The 25-year-old has been splendid whenever called upon, showcasing that he can be one for the future but lack of game time could see him leave the Old Lady. Rugani has just made 3 appearances for Juventus in the league but has been amassing minutes in the Coppa Italia and UEFA Champions League but that may not be enough.

A host of Premier League clubs are interested in the defender including the likes of Arsenal and Leicester City and a move to England may turn out to be the break he has been looking for.

#2. Federico Bernadeschi

Federico Bernardeschi.

It was expected that Federico Bernardeschi's career would take a huge upturn after the famous comeback against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League but that has not been the case.

Advertisement

The Italian international has just made 18 appearances in the Serie A this season for the Zebre and has just started 9 of those. He is yet to register a goal or an assist to his name in the league this campaign and has been a massive disappointment for Maurizio Sarri.

Juventus have been slammed for lacking creativity in the center of the park and Bernardeschi is one of the midfielders in the squad that has the flair and vision to find out his teammates. The 26-year-old is one of the regular substitutes but in order to progress further, he needs to reconsider his stance in the squad and leave the Bianconeri.

#1. Douglas Costa

Douglas Costa.

Juventus signed Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich in 2017, initially on loan. Following his impressive performances for the Bianconeri, the Italian side decided to make the deal permanent in 2018 and shelled out €40 million for the Brazilian.

The 29-year-old made 31 appearances in the league for the Old Lady in his maiden season and was a standout performer for them. He amassed 4 goals and 12 assists in 2017/18 season and was just getting started.

Costa was just establishing himself as a regular in the squad when the Italians signed Cristiano Ronaldo in a deal that stunned the world in 2018. Since then, the Brazilian has been an outcast playing second fiddle to Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Ronaldo. He had an abysmal 2018-19 season. Even this season, he has just made 14 appearances for the Bianconeri in the league so far and is yet to find the net.