3 players who turned down FC Barcelona in recent times

Griezmann denied Barcelona to continue at Atletico Madrid. Let's see who else has turned down the Spanish club in recent years.

Nilalohit Mishra 16 Jun 2018, 04:24 IST

Griezmann has committed his future to Atletico Madrid

Putting an end to months of speculation, Antoine Griezmann has revealed that he has turned down Barcelona and is committed to his current club, Atletico Madrid. “My fans, my team, my home”, he says.

Many believe his decision, considering the star power already available in Barca ranks, is the right one. This is not to say that he couldn't flourish alongside the likes of Messi and Suarez.

It is the allure of playing in the historic Camp Nou alongside the best player in the world that prompted Luis Suarez to leave Liverpool for the Catalan club in 2014. A certain Brazilian followed his trail last season.

Barcelona remains the dream club for footballers all around the globe – there’s no two ways about it.

However, there have been instances in the past when players, for various reasons have decided otherwise. No Barca fans, Griezmann wasn’t the first nor will he be the last to turn down the Spanish giants.

Here’s a list of three players who have said "no" to Barcelona in recent times.

#1 Koke

Homegrown Koke remained loyal to Atletico Madrid in 2014 amid interests from various clubs

Following a sensational season which saw Atletico Madrid win the La Liga title and reach the Champions League final in 2013-14, the Spanish midfielder suddenly found himself at the top of the shopping window, as big clubs like Manchester united, Liverpool and Bayern Munich showed real interest in him.

The likes of Filipe Luis, Diego Costa and Adrian Lopez all left the club that summer. Many believed he would follow suit, with Barcelona deemed as a potential destination, as he was seen as a possible replacement for Xavi at the Catalan club.

However, it was his love for his boyhood club that scuttled the move. The playmaker signed a five year contract with Atletico Madrid in 2014.