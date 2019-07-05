Opinion: 3 players who will thrive at Chelsea under Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard will definitely infuse a philosophy different from Maurizio Sarri's at Chelsea

Amid major concern over the vacant managerial seat at Chelsea football club, the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge recalled one of their very own - Frank Lampard.

The former midfielder has certainly imbibed a breath of fresh air and excitement among the faithful, especially after the departure of the beloved Eden Hazard and Maurizio Sarri. Not to mention, the transfer ban as well.

Of course, each and every Blue was thrilled to bits upon 'Super Frankie's' arrival. Roll back a few months, and not everyone at West London was behind Maurizio Sarri. In the quest of playing nerve-wracking, breathtaking, possession-based football, the Italian mastermind overlooked key concepts in football, such as improvisation and flexibility.

Soon, a relentless Chelsea began to appear predictable. They lost steam in terms of the Premier League race, and although Sarri landed a Europa League trophy, his stubborn nature didn't go too well with the fans.

With Lampard on the hot seat, it'd be too harsh to expect fairy tales from a team that isn't allowed to beef up its ranks. What we can expect is pace, high press, youth development, deadly counter-attacking football and of course, the 'homely' feeling.

Football is a spontaneous sport. The game changes, ideas change, teams and their structures change, and with the beginning of a brand-new era at Chelsea, we can surely expect a different starting XI to that of Sarri's this season.

On that note, we look at three players who are expected to thrive under Frank Lampard.

#3 David Luiz

Chelsea FC v AS Roma - UEFA Champions League

Arguably one of the most decorated defenders in modern-day football, David Luiz has been hugely pivotal for Chelsea since returning to the club.

Although at times he has drawn mixed reviews for his reckless and lazy defending, the experienced central defender has helped Chelsea to many trophies, including the Premier League under Antonio Conte and most recently, the Europa League.

Luiz and Lampard share a fantastic relationship, both on and off the field. Although not someone who sports the armband, the Brazilian has a bit of swagger about himself and the way he marshals his teammates from the back.

At Derby, 33-year-old Richard Keogh played the role of an experienced defender at the back; someone who marshalled the back line, passed on notes to the young defenders and carried the team.

With Luiz set to stay at Chelsea for another couple of years, we can anticipate the same.

