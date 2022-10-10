3 positive changes seen in Graham Potter's time in charge of Chelsea so far

Chelsea continued their impressive form under head coach Graham Potter with a resounding 3-0 home win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

It was an all-round dominant display from the Blues, who showed some positive changes under their new manager.

Goals from Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja secured a second consecutive 3-0 win for Chelsea. The Blues also defeated AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League by the same margin last week. The result against Wolves also ensured that they moved into the top four after a slow start to the 2022-23 league campaign.

English tactician Potter made seven changes to the side that started against Wolves at Stamford Bridge. However, his Chelsea team were still able to secure a comfortable victory.

With four games into his regime as head coach of the Blues, a few positive signs are beginning to show in the club's recent performances.

As such, this article will take a look at three of them.

#3 Rejuvenated attack

Chelsea have scored eight goals in their last three games in all competitions

One of the positive signs under Potter's era in charge of Chelsea is the changes to the Blues attack, especially in the last three games.

The west London club have scored an impressive total of nine goals in their last four games. Eight of those have come in Chelsea's last three, with the Blues recording back-to-back 3-0 victories.

Prior to Potter's appointment, Chelsea had scored a combined total of eight goals in seven games under Thomas Tuchel. The Blues have now looked more direct and clinical in front of goal under their new coach.

Pys @CFCPys Chelsea have racked up 54 shots in 4 games under Graham Potter with 44 shots of those coming inside the box. Chelsea have racked up 54 shots in 4 games under Graham Potter with 44 shots of those coming inside the box. https://t.co/YJ93oqdWKU

Another key change to Chelsea's reguvinated attack is the sudden improvement in form from the Blues forward players.

The likes of Broja, Havertz and new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have all found their goal-scoring touches under new manager Potter.

#2 Defensive stability

Chelsea have conceded just two goals under Potter so far

Another positive change that has been visible under Chelsea's new head coach is the recent stability in their once shaky defense.

Prior to Potter's appointment in September, the Blues had kept only one clean sheet in seven games, conceding 10 goals in the process.

However, there seems to be a recent turnaround in Chelsea's defensive form, with the club recording back-to-back clean sheets for the first time this season.

Engr. O J Hayford⚓ @ojhayford Graham Potter record as Chelsea Manager

4 Games in charge

3 wins

1 Draw

0 Loss

9 Goals scored

2 Goals Conceded

2 cleansheets



The west London club have also conceded just two goals under Potter, which came against RB Salzburg and Crystal Palace.

#1 Resurgence of fringe players

Conor Gallagher has looked reborn under Chelsea's new head coach

While there were some question marks over how Tuchel used the fringe players at Chelsea, Potter seems to be avoiding making such a mistake.

A couple of fringe players who weren't given much game time under Tuchel look to have found their feet under the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager.

Classical examples include the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Pulisic, Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher who are making an impact in the first team.

Spanish shot-stopper Kepa has been able to nail down a starting spot in four straight games for the Blues. He has also looked very confident in goal and has recorded two cleansheets in the process.

CFCDaily @CFCDaily Kepa has kept back to back clean sheets for the first time since April 2021. (Brighton & Man City) #CFC Kepa has kept back to back clean sheets for the first time since April 2021. (Brighton & Man City) #CFC https://t.co/zOpyOrOYoG

American winger Pulisic, who was close to leaving the Blues this summer, has had a lively spell under Chelsea's new head coach. The former Borussia Dortmund player scored in his first league start of the season against Wolves.

As for Chalobah, the young defender has put in back-to-back impressive displays in defense against AC Milan and Wolves. He has also done so in both a back-three and back-four set-up for the Blues.

