Chelsea and Juventus begin talks over transfer of 24-year-old star - Reports

Chelsea and Juventus have reportedly entered talks over a potential transfer for Blues forward Christian Pulisic. The USMNT star has struggled for game time since moving to Stamford Bridge in 2019 and could be on the move next summer.

According to Calcio Mercato, the two European giants have begun talks over Pulisic's possible move to Italy. He will have just a year remaining on his contract next summer and thus wouldn't cost anywhere close to the €64 million that Chelsea paid for him.

Pulisic's first taste of European football came with Borussia Dortmund, whom he joined in 2015 from the Pennsylvania Classics as a 16-year-old. He rose through the ranks at the Bundesliga club and made his first-team debut for them in the 2015/16 season.

He went on to make 127 appearances for Dortmund's senior squad, scoring 19 and assisting 26 goals in the process. Chelsea then came calling in 2019 and signed him in the January widow that year before loaning him back to the Westfalenstadion for the remainder of the season.

The story at Stamford Bridge has been different, however. In three seasons, Pulisic has managed 123 appearances for the Blues, the majority of which have come from the bench. He has scored 25 and assisted 19 goals so far.

While the winger wasn't part of Thomas Tuchel's plans and was linked with a summer exit, there is still little clarity over whether new boss Graham Potter rates him highly.

He came on as a second-half substitute in Potter's one and only game in charge of the Blues so far - a 1-1 Champions League draw against RB Salzburg.

Pulisic has also fallen down the pecking order following the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer.

Chelsea endure tough start to the new season

Chelsea haven't had the best of starts to the new season, and have already seen head coach Thomas Tuchel get the sack. They are currently seventh in the Premier League table with 10 points from six matches.

They are yet to register a win in the Champions League as well. The Blues began their European campaign this season with a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb before drawing 1-1 against Salzburg.

They will next be in action on Saturday, October 1, when they face Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

