3 possible clubs Harvey Barnes could join in the summer

Harvey Barnes is set to leave Leicester City this summer after the Foxes were relegated in the recently concluded season. The 25-year-old was the side's top scorer this season with 13 goals across 34 appearances, his best season in front of goal since breaking into the side in the 2017-18 season.

Harvey Barnes was arguably Leicester's best player this season and unsurprisingly will be on the radar of many clubs. The 25-year-old has scored 45 goals and provided 32 assists in 187 games across competitions for the Foxes.

The England Under-21 international is a talented winger and one of his biggest strengths is his electrifying pace and acceleration. He possesses an explosive burst of speed that allows him to run at opposition defenders which often leads to goal-scoring opportunities.

Unfortunately for Leicester, their relegation will lead to the departures of many of their quality players. Harvey Barnes is one of them and in this article we will look at three possible destinations for Harvey Barnes.

#3 West Ham United

West Ham are interested in Harvey Barnes according to a report from The Sun UK. The Hammers are expected to sell 26-year-old winger Maxwel Cornet as per Caught Offside in order to fund a move for Barnes. The price tag has been set at around £60 million which is a fair price for the winger. Although Leicester deserve to demand a decent amount of money for their star player, the relegation element certainly caps and limits the fee they can obtain.

While West Ham did not have the best of seasons in terms of league form, their recent success in the UEFA Europa Conference League has created a sense of excitement and ambition within the club. Declan Rice is expected to leave which David Moyes confirmed in a press conference towards the end of the season as per Sky Sports. Hence, the Hammers should have enough funds to improve their squad for next season.

Winning second balls is an important aspect of the playing style David Moyes has implemented at the club. Once the second ball is won, West Ham have the option of a quick turnover where they can attack the opposition. Harvey Barnes fits perfectly into this playing style as his runs in behind the defence will pose a threat to the opposition.

#2 Newcastle United

Newcastle United are interested in Harvey Barnes according to a report from Football Insider. The report further states the player is keen to join Eddie Howe's Newcastle side. The 25-year-old has been identified as a potential target this summer for the club.

The Tyneside club finished fourth in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League, which is a big attraction factor for prospective targets. Eddie Howe has instilled a style of progressive play where a player like the winger has the platform to thrive.

The price should not be an issue as Newcastle finally possess the luxury of having an owner who will invest in the club to help improve the team. A move to Tyneside will probably appeal to the player most due to the fact he has the chance of playing in the Champions League next season.

This could also improve Harvey Barnes' chances of playing for his national side England. The 25-year-old has only featured for the Three Lions once in a 3-0 friendly win over Wales in 2020.

#1 Aston Villa

Aston Villa are 'leading the race' to sign Harvey Barnes according to a report from talkSPORT. Villa enjoyed a good league campaign, especially since manager Unai Emery was appointed as manager. They finished seventh, securing qualification for the UEFA European Conference League.

Wingers possess an important role in the team's playing style and the likes of Leon Bailey and Emiliano Buendia performed well throughout the season. Barnes' arrival will provide competition and strength in depth in the wide positions and hence a move for the 25-year-old makes a lot of sense for the club.

From the player's perspective, a move to Villa could be appealing as they will gain European exposure next season. Working with Emery could also prove to be an enticing factor.

