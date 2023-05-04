3 possible clubs Lionel Messi could play for next season

Lionel Messi is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer as confirmed by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The decision was communicated by his father Jorge to the club a month ago. Earlier this month, French outlet L'Equipe reported that both parties had reached a standstill and an agreement was unlikely.

The 35-year-old has enjoyed a good season with the Parisians, scoring 20 goals and 19 assists in 37 games across competitions. However, the relationship between the club and the player seems to be souring as the Argentine icon was suspended by the club for making an unauthorized visit to Saudi Arabia.

Amid all the chaos surrounding the superstar's future and the various chain of events, we look at three possible destinations where Lionel Messi could be next season.

#3 Barcelona

FC Barcelona v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

A fairytale return to Barcelona for Messi is a possibility. Sky Sports reported earlier this month that the Catalans are stepping up their efforts to make a contract offer to their former player. A move back to the Blaugrana is probably the preferred option for the 35-year-old as he has spent most of his playing career at the club. He has a huge affinity for the club and his exit in 2021 was extremely emotional for him.

It is understood the club are currently in talks with La Liga regarding their spending limits for next season. Barcelona were charged by the league for breaching the limit during the 2021-22 season, therefore the club will have to tread cautiously. However, they are definitely interested in bringing him back and as mentioned, a return to his boyhood club is probably the player's preferred destination.

Messi's former teammate Xavi is in charge of the rebuild at Barcelona. The Spaniard has done a good job till date and would welcome his former teammate with open arms.

#2 Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

According to transfer insider Dean Jones, Manchester City are the only Premier League club who can afford to sign Lionel Messi. The club has been linked with the Argentine icon in the past and Pep Guardiola has had a fantastic relationship with him at Barcelona. The forward broke into the first team under Guardiola and the pair enjoyed huge success together.

City definitely have the financial means to offer the 35-year-old a lucrative financial package that will be required. Messi is currently on €1.2 million-a-week at PSG (as per Capology) and this wage will need to be matched. The Argentinian would be a fantastic addition to this current City side as the style of play is almost identical to the one Messi experienced at Barcelona. Messi and Erling Haaland could create havoc in the English top flight.

Playing in the Premier League will also be a tremendous experience for the 35-year-old as it is regarded as the best league in the world. It will be a massive challenge for the player to take on this moment in his career, however, he still possesses the ability to become a success in England.

#1 Inter Miami

Los Angeles Galaxy v Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami are interested in signing the 35-year-old which manager Phil Neville confirmed in a press conference in February this year (via the Mirror)

"I am not going to deny it (and say) there is no truth in the speculation that we are interested in Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

Major League Soccer (MLS) is a popular league for players when they reach the twilight years of their career. We have seen the likes of Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Steven Gerrard all move to the United States towards the end of their careers.

Inter Miami is an interesting project as Manchester United legend David Beckham partially owns the club. It is understood that the club will be looking to offer the forward a contract which would make him the highest-paid player in MSL history. Miami is also a city which the Argentinian is fond of and he has enjoyed several family vacations there over the years.

