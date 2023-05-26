3 possible destinations for Declan Rice

Declan Rice is very likely to leave West Ham United this summer as mentioned by manager David Moyes (via the Independent). The Hammers captain is one of the most sought-after holding midfielders in world football. There has always been a sense of inevitability that the 24-year-old would leave the London club.

The 24-year-old's rise from a promising academy graduate to an integral component of both West Ham and the England national team is a testament to his exceptional talent and unwavering dedication. With his consistent performances, versatility, leadership qualities, and international experience, Rice possesses all the attributes required to thrive at a top club.

We will look at three potential clubs for Declan Rice.

#3 Arsenal

West Ham United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal are likely to bid for the 24-year-old according to Sky Sports. The transfer has been discussed internally within the club as they were also interested in Rice back in January. Mikel Arteta's side poor form towards the end of the season meant they fell short in their pursuit of the Premier League title. Fatigue was a major factor for the poor performances and they must strengthen the depth in their squad.

While Rice will almost certainly be a starting player week in and week out, he will also provide necessary backup to Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian encountered injury issues this season which hindered Arsenal's progress. Given the fact Arsenal will compete in the Champions League next season, rotating players will be key for Arteta. Should Rice join the Gunners, the Spaniard will have this luxury at his disposal.

A move to the Emirates will surely appease the 24-year-old as the club looks set to be on the correct trajectory under Arteta.

#2 Bayern Munich

AZ Alkmaar v West Ham United: Semi-Final Second Leg - UEFA Europa Conference League

Bayern Munich have also entered the race for the England international according to Metro. The German giants are understood to be in contact with the player's representatives and Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the midfielder. While the 24-year-old would probably prefer to remain playing in the Premier League, a move to Munich is an attractive proposition for any player.

The German giants possess massive pulling power because of their fabulous history and pedigree in world football. However, it may be in Rice's best interests to stay in the Premier League. In terms of exposure, the Premier League is the biggest and most competitive league in the world. He can continue to develop his skill set and refine his game against top-quality opposition week in and week out.

While he may face new challenges in the Bundesliga, it may be a step down in terms of the ;eague competitiveness.

#1 Manchester United

Manchester United v West Ham United: Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Manchester United are in the hunt for the England international according to the Sun. The Hammers expect the Manchester club to hijack the deal. Erik ten Hag's side have already qualified for the Champions League after hammering Chelsea 4-1 last night. While United's midfield was significantly strengthened last summer, it is not the finished article.

Casemiro has been phenomenal for the Red Devils this season and has provided a sense of real defensive stability in the middle of the park. However, he has missed several matches through suspension which proved to be costly. Rice would provide backup to and also play in the middle of the park with the Brazilian. United have played with a double-pivot in midfield this season. While the likes of Christian Eriksen, Fred, and Marcel Sabitzer have performed well, they have been exposed defensively at times.

A midfield duo of Rice and Casemiro could help United close the gap at the top and potentially challenge for the league title.

Poll : 0 votes