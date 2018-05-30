Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 possible destinations for Gianluigi Buffon

After announcing his departure from Juventus, Buffon is yet to decide on his future club. Here is a look at 3 destinations for Buffon.

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 17:34 IST
1.63K

Andrea Pirlo Farewell Match
Buffon playing in Andrea Pirlo's farewell match

Buffon's career with Juventus has come to an end. Ever since he joined the Italian club in 2001, the goalkeeper never made a move away from Turin. In his 17 years with the club, the 40-year-old amassed a total of 656 appearances and kept 311 clean sheets in total. Until today, he is regarded as one of the best keepers in the world.

Unfortunately, the world would not get to see the legend in the World Cup this summer. After Italy missed a spot in the group stage of the competition, Buffon announced his heartbreaking international retirement. Earlier this year, he was prepared to come out of retirement if called up for Italy's international friendlies. Nonetheless, for a player of his age, retirement seems imminent. In May 2018, it was confirmed that Buffon would be leaving the club after nearly two decades of service.

Although he will not be playing for Juventus next season, the keeper does not look like he is keen to retire any time soon. There are clubs who remain interested in the experienced footballer and Buffon could soon sign a deal for a new club.

#3 Liverpool

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Klopp is determined to recruit a new goalkeeper this summer

Liverpool's goalkeeping woes were thrown into the spotlight during the UEFA Champions League finals against Real Madrid. Loris Karius' performance was utterly embarrassing. It further emphasized the need for the Reds to recruit a new and reliable goalkeeper in the summer. Buffon is currently a free agent after leaving his old club and can be a good fit for the Liverpool team.

If Liverpool is unable to identify a good available goalie in the market this summer, the club should definitely sign the former Juventus man. BBC sports pundit Andy Townsend believes that he is good enough to be Liverpool's first choice keeper for one or two seasons. The Merseyside club has been targetting Alisson Becker from Roma, but the Brazilian born keeper is going to be pretty costly for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Buffon brings with him lots of experience. Even though he has never played in the English Premier League, it is difficult to fathom that he will struggle against Premier League sides. After decades of action in UEFA Champions League and on the international stage, he has become a goalkeeper who has seen all kinds of players. His experience will surely help Liverpool at the back and propel the club towards a title challenge next season.


