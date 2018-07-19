3 possible destinations for Keylor Navas if he leaves Real Madrid

Keylor Navas could leave Real Madrid

At the FIFA World Cup 2014, Keylor Navas hogged the limelight for his spectacular display for Costa Rica. His performance attracted Real Madrid and they signed the Costa Rican goalkeeper, he eventually became the number 1 at the Madrid based club.

However, his tenure at Real Madrid has not been as smooth as it should have been. His performance often speaks volumes about his talent, but his inconsistency has been a problem.

Real Madrid's Florentino Perez is not a great admirer of the Costa Rican International, whereas their former manager Zinedine Zidane was. Perez has on numerous occasions tried to replace Navas with another pertinent option, but those moves proved futile.

Things look different now though. Zidane left the club following their Champions League triumph and Julen Lopetegui has come in as the new coach. Latest reports across Europe also suggest that Real Madrid are almost close to signing Thibaut Courtois who won the Golden Glove in Russia.

This leaves Navas' future on the hook. If Navas decides to leave Real Madrid, he will not be short of suitors. In this article, we take a look at three possible destinations for Keylor Navas

#3 AS Roma

Alisson is a Scouser!

English Premier League side Liverpool and AS Roma have come to terms regarding Alisson Becker joining Liverpool on a 5-year contract.

This deal would make Alisson Becker the most expensive goalkeeper in history as Liverpool's £67 million will eclipse the previous record set by Manchester City when they spent £34.7 million on signing Ederson.

AS Roma were impressive last season. They finished third in Serie A, just behind eventual winners Juventus, and Napoli. They also defeated FC Barcelona in an epic battle in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

They are aiming to clinch some titles this season and have already made numerous additions to their squad. They have bolstered their midfield with the inclusion of Javier Pastore and Justin Kluivert from PSG and Ajax respectively. They have also solidified their defence with three new inclusions this summer.

However, Alisson's departure leaves a huge gap at the Rome based club. Alisson was strong and consistent for AS Roma last season. His departure to England forces them to find a replacement, and Keylor Navas ticks the box.

Navas has experienced playing at the biggest stages and that would certainly help AS Roma get closer to ending Juventus' monopoly in Serie A.

Becker featured in 49 games for Roma last season and saved 153 attempts, making 3.12 saves per game. Whereas, Navas made 38 appearances for Real Madrid last season and made 113 saves, with an average 2.97.

