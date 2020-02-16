3 possible destinations in London for free agent Dries Mertens in 2020

SSC Napoli's Dries Mertens in a game in Serie A

Dries Mertens is one of the most exciting forwards in Serie A. A versatile and fast forward, Mertens's low center of gravity enables him to control and dribble the ball better. Mertens possesses good vision and technical skills on the ball. He has great movement and passing ability as well. A winger by trade, the Belgian has shown his versatility in the last few years with Napoli. Mertens seamlessly replaced Gonzalo Higuaín as Napoli's main striker when the Argentine left for Juventus.

Mertens has been a pretty good acquisition for Napoli. However, the Belgian's contract in Naples is set run out this summer and the 32-year old would probably join another club. With that in mind, let's take a look at three potential destinations for the little Belgian.

#3 Arsenal

Arsenal is most likelky to lose star strikerPierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Gunners are reportedly set to lose star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang next summer with the forward refusing to sign a contract extension. If Aubameyang does leaves the Emirates next summer, then the North-Londoners could be on the lookout for a new striker.

With Mertens set to be a free agent, Arsenal could do way worse than adding the Belgian to their ranks. Mertens could prove to be a great addition to the London outfit, given that he suits their playing style.

Mertens would add some much-needed quality and experience to their squad. Meanwhile, the Gunners have already been linked with the striker during the January window, so the move is potentially on the cards.

#2 Tottenham

Spurs need a quality back up for Harry Kane

Tottenham have also shown interest in the former PSV Eindhoven man during the January window. Harry Kane's lengthy injury particularly played a part in the Lilywhites' approach for the Belgian.

Spurs still do not have a quality back-up for Harry Kane, and they could be looking to add one next summer. They surely wouldn't find a deal better than signing the Napoli man. Mertens has already proven his mojo and versatility in the Serie A.

Advertisement

White Hart Lane is also a possible destination, and while Mertens is a totally different player when compared to the Spurs captain, but he would still be a quality acquisition for them.

#1 Chelsea

Chelsea is in top 4 and would look to sign a forward of high quality

It's quite a surprise that all three top London clubs are in the running for Dries Mertens. Chelsea has assembled a quality young side in the wake of their transfer ban which they eventually got overturned before the winter window, but decided not to add new names to their squad.

Although Tammy Abraham has shown promise, the Blues could still be tempted to add firepower if someone as good as Dries Mertens becomes available for free. Mertens would potentially add experience and could teach a thing or two to Chelsea's youngsters if the Belgian ends up at Stamford Bridge.

Adding Mertens to their ranks would feel even sweeter for Frank Lampard's man knowing they would have beaten two city rivals in doing so.