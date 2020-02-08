3 potential destinations for Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez.

Lautaro Martinez has been flying high in the Seria A this season, The Argentine has formed a deadly duo with strike partner Romelu Lukaku at Inter Milan. The forward has scored an impressive 11 goals in 20 Serie A appearances this season.

His overall game is one of the best in Europe and the Argentine is a versatile attacker capable of playing as a sole striker, a second striker or with a strike-partner up front. With many elite clubs across in need of a new Number 9, Lautaro has quickly become one of the most sought after forwards in Europe. When Inter Milan signed Martinez from Racing club, he wasn't a household name, but the forward has impressed in his time at Inter ever since his move to the Serie A side.

The striker has top-notch finishing ability, his movement inside the box is fantastic, and the forward could be on the radar of many top clubs across Europe. So with that in mind, let's have a look at 3 potential destinations for Lautaro Martinez:

#3. Manchester United

Manchester United need some firepower up front.

The Red-devils have struggled without a striker since Martinez's current Inter teammate Lukaku's departure last summer. The Red-devils have been forced to make do with Marcus Rashford shifting into that position for the last six months.

Although the English giants have signed Odion Ighalo who is a designated number 9, the Nigerian is more of a short-term signing than a long-term plan.

The Red-devils would be in the market for a new striker next summer and the Argentine forward could very well be on their radar as they plan to reestablish themselves as one of English football's most prominent clubs.

#2. Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

FC Barcelona are currently without a striker as Luis Suarez is set to spend a spell on the bench. The Catalan club is also looking for a new striker as they seek to bring a long-term replacement for Suarez to the Camp Nou.

Martinez is believed to be on the Blaugrana's radar, and the Catalan club is deemed as one of the front-runners in the race to sign the 5' 9'' forward. The Spanish giants could potentially trigger his £94 million release clause next summer as they bid to add a new world-class striker to their squad.

The Argentine could prove to be an impressive addition to Barcelona's first-team, and reportedly the forward is himself very keen on joining the Spanish giants.

#1. Manchester City

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

The Manchester giants are looking to rebuild their squad after having a poor season by their standards this term. Pep Guardiola and Co. have a pretty mammoth task in their hands i.e., to replace club legend Sergio Aguero as his contract is set to expire in 18 months.

While there aren't many young strikers capable of replacing City's Argentine hero, Martinez is somewhat of a handmade replacement for his compatriot. His playing style is very similar to that of Aguero, and the 22-year old is very much capable of replacing the City legend at both club and international level.

Manchester City are also interested in the striker and are willing to sign the striker as they look to find the next Sergio Aguero, and the Cityzens have as good a chance as any other club in the market.