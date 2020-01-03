Blaugrana want Inter's Lautaro Martinez in the summer, Dani Olmo is a priority for the club, and more: Barcelona Transfer Roundup 3rd January 2020

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

Lautaro Martinez

Barca planning a summer move for Inter striker Martinez

Barcelona are said to be interested in Inter Milan's in-form striker Lautaro Martinez. A report from AS states that he is one of the options the Spanish club have looked at as a long-term replacement for current No.9 Luis Suarez.

The Argentine has scored eight league goals in 16 appearances and alongside Romelu Lukaku has been one of the key players behind Inter's title charge this season.

It is also understood that I Nerazzurri are desperate to tie down the 22-year-old with a new contract until 2025, but there has been no agreement between the player and the club as of yet.

Blaugrana ready to fight for Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo

A report from Mundo Deportivo suggests that Barcelona are ready to go all-in for former La Masia player Dani Olmo. The Spanish daily reports that the club has made signing the wantaway Dinamo Zagreb star their top priority for the summer.

The 21-year-old winger is attracting a lot of attention from some of the biggest clubs in Europe and the Premier League trio of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are said to be very much interested in securing his services.

Barcelona have already bid for the star, as per reports. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the highly-rated attacker.

Manchester United target to be allowed to leave in the summer

Nelson Semedo

Barca's right-back Nelson Semedo will be allowed to leave the club, but only in the summer, a report from Sport claims.

Advertisement

Sergi Roberto's re-emergence as a full-back has apparently thrust Semedo’s future into doubt and Manchester United are said to be one of the suitors for the star and have reportedly made contact with the club over the player's availability.

The report also suggested that if the right-back moves on in the summer Barca will target Leicester City's marauding Ricardo Pereira.

Click here to Follow Sportskeeda's live transfer blog for all the latest transfer news and rumours