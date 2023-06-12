3 possible destinations for James Maddison

James Maddison is heavily linked with a move away from Leicester City after the club was relegated on the final day of the Premier League. Regardless of whether the Foxes would avoid relegation or not, the midfielder was looked set to leave anyway this summer. The relegation perhaps confirms this and it seems impossible that the 26-year-old will stay at the King Power for next season.

Given how poor Leicester were this season, James Maddison was arguably their best performer with 10 goals and nine assists in the Premier League. Only Harvey Barnes scored more goals (13) but the 26-year-old provided more assists than anyone. Yes, it was not hard to top the charts for Leicester this season however the England international did not have a bad season when you base it off individual performances.

At 26 years old, he is entering the peak of his career and many clubs will be interested in signing him. We will look at three possible destinations for James Maddison.

#3 Arsenal

Arsenal are interested in signing the midfielder according to a report from The Sun UK. Leicester have set a price tag of £40 million on James Maddison. The Foxes will look to try and secure as much funds as they can from the sale of their star player. While the price is not extortionate by any means, Premier League clubs will feel they can easily get a better deal due to the relegation element.

The midfielder would fit perfectly into Mikel Arteta's system. James Maddison's style of play aligns perfectly with Arteta's philosophy of possession-based football. He thrives in the central playmaking role, adept at picking out teammates with incisive passes. With Arsenal's current crop of talented forwards, such as Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka, Maddison's presence would provide them with good chances, given his fantastic creative qualities.

A move to the Emirates will also appeal massively to the player. The north London club have just come off a brilliant season where they challenged Manchester City for the title and came up short at the final hurdle.

#2 Newcastle United

Newcastle have expressed interest in James Maddison according to a report from The Independent. Eddie Howe's side secured Champions League qualification which will provide them with real pulling power in the transfer market. They also now have owners who are committed to investing back into the club and backing their manager.

Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Callum Wilson are all colleagues with Maddison for England, therefore, they could have an impact on whether the midfielder chooses Newcastle as his next club. With significant investment and ambitious plans for the future, Newcastle are poised to rise once again as a force to be reckoned with in English football.

Joining a rejuvenated club can be invigorating for a player, and the 26-year-old can be at the forefront of this exciting new chapter in the club's history.

#1 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the player for the last couple of months according to a report from FourFourTwo. Ange Postecoglou has recently been appointed as manager of Spurs. Fans have been starved of a progressive playing style from their team therefore this is a good appointment.

The midfielder would be a good addition to the Spurs side and will add an element of creativity. His positional adaptability is also a quality that will bode well and we have seen him play in various positions of the attack at Leicester. The new project may excite and appease the Englisman. However, as there clubs interested in James Maddison who are in a better position than Spurs, a move to Tottenham currently looks unlikely.

