3 possible destinations for Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is set to leave Brighton & Hove Albion this summer with an array of club interested in the 24-year-old midfielder. The Ecuador international had secured a move to Brighton in February 2021. Many clubs were interested in signing Caicedo at the time as he was considered a fantastic prospect with the potential to become world-class. Since his move to the Seagulls, the midfielder has showcased his talent by performing on a conisistent basis.

He has fit right into the demands of English football and has not faced many challenges in adapting to the league. Brighton play a brand of football which is focused on possession and retaining the ball. The Ecuadorian has a pivotal role to play in the centre of the park and it is safe to say he has been outstanding.

He is comfortable on the ball, possesses a good passing range and has brilliant physical qualities. At 24 years old, he will only improve and we will look at three posssible destinations for Moises Caicedo.

#3 Arsenal

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Arsenal are interested in signing Moises Caicedo this summer according to a report from FourFourTwo. The north London club had a bid rejected in the January transfer window and it is clear they are huge admirers of the player. Brighton are demanding around £70 - £80 million for the midfielder. This should not be a big issue for Arsenal as they will benefit financially from qualifying for the UEFA Champions League and finishing second in the league.

The Ecuador international fits into Mikel Arteta's squad perfectly. He will provide backup to Thomas Partey which will be significant as Partey has suffered from injury issues which halted Arsenal's progress this season. Arteta will have the luxury of rotating his midfield. Caicedo and Partey can also start together in a double pivot. This tactic will work in games against Manchester City where Arsenal will need to be defensively solid.

#2 Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Moises Caicedo according to The Mirror UK. Mauricio Pochettino is looking to strengthen him midfield this summer for next season. While Chelsea invested heavily into their squad last summer, there is still a requirement for a central defensive midfielder. N'Golo Kante's departure emphasizes this further and it is understood Mateo Kovacic is close to joining Manchester City according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer fee will not be a problem for Chelsea as Todd Boehly has a track record of spending large sums of money on players. While there will be more outgoings at Stamford Bridge this season there is still a need to invest smartly and improve the squad. They made some mistakes last year in the transfer windows however signing Moises Caicedo will not be a mistake.

#1 Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United: Emirates FA Cup Semi Final

Manchester United have requested to be kept informed over Moises Caicedo's situation this summer. The Ecuadorian was linked with a move to the Red Devils back in 2021 before ultimately joining Brighton. United will definitely regret the fact that they did not pursue the deal back then as they could have signed the midfielder for just £4.5m (as per SPORTbible). Now, the price for the 25-year-old is between £70-£80 million. Nonetheless, midfield is definitely an area which needs addressing for Erik ten Hag's side.

Caicedo would fit perfectly into United's midfield in the double-pivot alongside Casemiro. While the club had a good first season under Ten Hag, they really struggled in matches away from home. The 24-year-old in that midfield would improve the defensive solidity in midfield as the likes of Christian Eriksen and Fred have shown that they are not good enough defensively to play in the double pivot.

The Red Devils qualified for the Champions Legaue therefore this make Old Trafford a more attractive proposition than Chelsea.

