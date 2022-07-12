3 possible destinations for Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry signed for Bayern Munich in 2018 from Werder Bremen and has enjoyed great success at the Bavarian club. He is a winger who predominantly plays on the right-hand side but can play on the left as well.

He is 26 years old and has made 122 appearances for Bayern in the Bundesliga, scoring 46 goals and providing 29 assists.

Gnabry's contract expires next summer and he has not yet accepted an extension at the club. Considering the situation, a sale might be on the cards this season as Bayern would prefer not to lose the winger on a free transfer. Mentioned below are three clubs that he could sign for this summer.

#3 Arsenal - Gnabry's homecoming

Serge Gnabry at Arsenal

Gnabry signed for Arsenal in 2011 and joined their Under-18 team. He made 18 appearances for the Gunners, scoring one goal and providing two assists. Arsenal were happy to sell him to Werder Bremen in 2016. The German winger might have unfinished business in north London, and has always said that he is a Gooner for life.

Christian Falk @cfbayern TRUE @Arsenal are interested in Serge Gnabry. Gnabry can also imagine a comeback with the Gunners. After missing the Champions League, this is financially unrealistic this summer. next chance: 2023 when Gnabry is a free agent @BILD_Sport TRUE✅ @Arsenal are interested in Serge Gnabry. Gnabry can also imagine a comeback with the Gunners. After missing the Champions League, this is financially unrealistic this summer. next chance: 2023 when Gnabry is a free agent @BILD_Sport https://t.co/kdwjEyqjji

Arsenal are searching for a right-winger and came close to signing Raphinha from Leeds United before being thwarted by Chelsea and later Barcelona. The Guardian has confirmed Arsenal's interest in Gnabry but quoted a potential price tag of £50 million. However, the Gunners also can't offer the player Champions League football this season.

#2 Chelsea - Signing for the rivals

Thomas Tuchel - Manager - Chelsea

Ex-Arsenal players always tend to do well at Chelsea. Ashley Cole, Cesc Fabregas, and Olivier Giroud are just some of the recent success stories. Matt Law published an article stating that Chelsea were interested in Gnabry after missing out on Raphinha. The Daily Express (via Sky Sports Germany) reported that he would not even consider Chelsea due to his loyalty to Arsenal.

The players mentioned above were all loyal to Arsenal but later went on to play for Chelsea. If Chelsea come in for the winger and convince him to sign for the club, then he might probably move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea need a right-winger, especially if Hakim Ziyech leaves the club, and the German would provide Thomas Tuchel with the versatility and incisiveness needed at the Bridge.

#3 Manchester United - Alternative to Antony

Erik Ten Hag - Manager - Ajax

Manchester United are yet another team that is interested in buying a winger this summer. United have been chasing Ajax winger Antony for much of the summer, but Ajax are in a strong position and don't need to sell the Brazilian.

United are now having to look elsewhere as time runs out for replacements. The Manchester Evening News stated that United are interested in Gnabry.

Erik ten Hag could get a lot out of him, but Manchester United, similar to Arsenal, cannot offer Champions League football. United are also unstable at the moment.

With the team struggling to sign Frenkie de Jong and Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to leave, United are not a convincing project right now. There is always a possibility, but United might struggle to convince the German.

