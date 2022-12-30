3 possible jersey numbers for David Datro Fofana at Chelsea

Premier League club Chelsea have made their first signing of the January transfer window, reaching an agreement with Norwegian side Molde FK for the €12 million transfer of Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana.

The 20-year-old will join the club when the winter transfer window officially opens on January 1. He became the Blues' first signing of the winter transfer window and the ninth acquisition of the Todd Boehly era.

B/R Football @brfootball



The 20-year-old has 17 goals and six assists this season OFFICIAL: Chelsea have signed Ivory Coast striker David Datro Fofana from Molde.The 20-year-old has 17 goals and six assists this season OFFICIAL: Chelsea have signed Ivory Coast striker David Datro Fofana from Molde.The 20-year-old has 17 goals and six assists this season ✨ https://t.co/vCtqAdnuTn

Fofana will add more attacking options to Graham Potter's side and is a direct replacement for Armando Broja, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

He will be hoping to replicate his terrific form which prompted the London club to secure his services. The youngster has registered 21 goals and seven assists in 37 appearances for Molde in 2022.

As with every new signing, the question of what jersey number Fofana will wear at the club arises. Thus, we look at three possible jersey numbers that could be allocated to the Ivorian at Stamford Bridge.

#3. Number 31

Molde FK v 1899 Hoffenheim - UEFA Europa League Round Of 32 Leg One

One possible jersey number for Fofana at Chelsea is 31. Though not a conventional attacker's number, the Ivorian striker might be tempted to opt for this number as it has been pevoiusly worn by an African legend and former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah.

Three-time African Player of the Year and 1995 Ballon d'Or winner Weah played for the Blues on loan from AC Milan in the 1999/2000 season. Weah wore the No. 31 jersey during his six-month spell at Stamford Bridge. He helped the club win the FA Cup that season, scoring five goals in 15 games across competitions.

Fofana, who is also African, might choose this number in admiration of Weah's accomplishments as a fooballer.

#2. Number 15

David Fofana in action for Molde FK

Another highly possible jersey number that could be assigned to the 20-year-old is 15. This number is currently vacant and has not been assigned to any player since Kurt Zouma left the club in the summer of the 2021-22 season.

This number has also been previously worn by an Ivorian at the club. Chelsea legend Didier Drogba initially wore jersey No. 15 when he arrived at Stamford Bridge from Olympique Marseille in 2004.

Jersey No.15 has also been worn in the past at Chelsea by a number of attacking players like Mohammed Salah, Victor Moses and Florent Malouda.

#1. Number 11

David Fofana could also wear No.11 at Chelsea

The most likely squad number that may be assigned to Fofana is jersey No. 11, which is traditionally an attacker's number and is currently available at the club. Jersey No. 11 became vacant following Timo Werner's return to RB Leipzig last summer.

Carol Radull @CarolRadull



Is he the next Drogba?

#RadullKE Chelsea have completed the signing of Ivorian striker David Datro Fofana from Molde for €12m.Is he the next Drogba? Chelsea have completed the signing of Ivorian striker David Datro Fofana from Molde for €12m.Is he the next Drogba?#RadullKE https://t.co/cT4MXBaPhW

The jersey was also worn by Drogba, who is arguably one of Chelsea's best centre-forwards of all time. Fofana could go for this squad numbout of in respect and admiration of his fellow countryman.

