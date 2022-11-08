Chelsea were handed a disappointing home defeat by Arsenal on Sunday, November 6, by a 1-0 scoreline.

Gabriel Magalhaes' 63rd-minute strike from a corner kick was enough to hand the Blues back-to-back Premier League defeats under Graham Potter.

The West London club looked inferior to their rivals Arsenal, with Arteta's team proving once again to be serious title contenders.

The defeat currently leaves Chelsea in seventh position after 13 games. The Blues are also 13 points behind league leaders Arsenal and five adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham.

There are already growing concerns about the Blues missing out on the UEFA Champions League next season, going by their current domestic performance.

As such, this article will take a look at four possible reasons why Potter's team could end up missing out on the top four this season.

#4 Unwanted Injuries

James picked up a knee injury against AC Milan

While injuries are part of football due to the physical nature of the sport, it still goes a long way in affecting the team's preparations and performances.

This could be said of Chelsea this season as a couple of first-team players have been hit with injuries in recent weeks.

The Blues are currently without the likes of Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Wesley Fofafa due to injuries.

All five players who are currently out due to long-term injuries are an important part of the Blues' first team and their absence has been felt lately.

Should the West London club continue to lose more first-team players to injury, it could jeopardize their chances of a top-four finish.

Recall that the Blues experienced an almost similar situation last season when they lost the likes of James and Chilwell. It ended up affecting their title challenge under Thomas Tuchel.

#3 Poor performance against the big-six

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League

So far this season, Chelsea hasn't looked convincing against any of the top Premier League clubs they have come up against.

The Blues are without a win against any of the current teams in the top six this season. Recall that Chelsea drew against the likes of Spurs (2-2) and Manchester United (1-1).

They also lost scandalously away to Brighton, who are sixth on the log (4-1), and dropped three points at home to Arsenal (1-0).

Their poor home form against the big teams could be a major blow in their quest for top-four qualification. Having picked up only two points at home against the top teams in the league this season.

#2 Lack of goals

Chelsea have scored 16 Premier League goals this season

Another reason why Chelsea could possibly miss out on top-four qualification this season is their current poor form in front of goal.

While the Blues have been quite solid defensively this season, especially under Potter, their attack has looked really blunt.

The West London club have so far scored 16 Premier League goals this season. This makes them the least-scoring team among the top nine clubs in the league currently.

Lowly-rated teams such as Fulham (23), Brentford (21), and even Leeds United (19) have scored more goals than the Blues this season.

#1 Poor recruitment in January

Potter could be in need of January signings

The winter transfer window in January could be another opportunity for the Blues to strengthen their squad when it opens in a few weeks' time.

A couple of positions in the Chelsea team are clearly in need of reinforcements. How they react to it in January could boost their chances of finishing the season on a high.

The West London club are in need of a right-back cover for James, with Azpilicueta past his prime.

The club also lacks both a creative player and a ball-winning midfielder to add stability to their midfield. Kante's absence has left a huge vacuum in the Blues' midfield this season.

