×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 possible reasons why Liverpool are having a quiet transfer window

Kaushik Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.12K   //    31 Jul 2019, 23:36 IST

Jurgen Klopp's side have not strengthened their immediate first-team squad yet this summer
Jurgen Klopp's side have not strengthened their immediate first-team squad yet this summer

Six-time European champions Liverpool are having a relatively quiet transfer window compared to their rivals. In fact, the Reds' only signings are that of Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle for £1.3m and Fulham's highly-rated winger Harvey Elliott for a fee to be decided. A tribunal will set the fee to be paid for the 16-year-old.

Contrastingly, Liverpool's rivals have been very busy in the market. Naturally, the club's inactive nature has created scepticism among certain sections within the fanbase who want to see them make signings in areas they lack as much strength. They reportedly earned £251m TV income for the 2018/19 campaign, while recording a massive £125m profit for the 2017/18 financial year.

So, there's definitely no shortage of funds for the necessary additions to be completed. In this article, we take a look at three possible reasons why the Reds are failing to capitalise on their success off-the-pitch and thus far having a quiet transfer window:

#3 Spiralling wage bill

Salah is currently the club's highest earner, having penned a contract extension last year
Salah is currently the club's highest earner, having penned a contract extension last year

Generally, Liverpool are a club that runs on a tight wage structure. They do not overpay their players but instead make it up to them through performance-related bonuses.

With the recent acquisition of players like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane, their stance on tight wages appears to have changed slightly. Salah, the club's highest-earner at £200,000-a-week, almost doubled his existing wages after he signed an extension last year. Similarly, the majority of the core players within the squad have signed long-term contracts with the club, substantially increasing their respective deals.

Liverpool's wage bill of £264m consumed 58% of the £455m turnover they had for the 2017/18 financial year. With recent extensions of players like van Dijk, Mane, Roberto Firmino and more besides, their wage bill is bound for a further increase.

Also not helping the club's cause is the fact that fringe players like Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne are on high wages. Neither look set to depart this summer, meaning the scope for new additions continues to decrease towards next month's deadline.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk
Advertisement
Why Liverpool FC need to have a good transfer window
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Nabil Fekir Will Be a Liverpool Player This Season
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Liverpool's 2018-19 season has been a success
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Jurgen Klopp rules out Reds return for Philippe Coutinho
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Liverpool still searching in transfer market but cannot spend crazy money
RELATED STORY
3 players Liverpool should offload before the transfer window shuts 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp gives Liverpool transfer updates 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: 3 players Jurgen Klopp has to sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea - 4 reasons why Liverpool won the match 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool should re-sign Philippe Coutinho and 3 reasons why they shouldn't
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us