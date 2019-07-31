3 possible reasons why Liverpool are having a quiet transfer window

Kaushik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.12K // 31 Jul 2019, 23:32 IST

Jurgen Klopp's side have not strengthened their immediate first-team squad yet this summer

Six-time European champions Liverpool are having a relatively quiet transfer window compared to their rivals. In fact, the Reds' only signings are that of Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle for £1.3m and Fulham's highly-rated winger Harvey Elliott for a fee to be decided. A tribunal will set the fee to be paid for the 16-year-old.

Contrastingly, Liverpool's rivals have been very busy in the market. Naturally, the club's inactive nature has created scepticism among certain sections within the fanbase who want to see them make signings in areas they lack as much strength. They reportedly earned £251m TV income for the 2018/19 campaign, while recording a massive £125m profit for the 2017/18 financial year.

So, there's definitely no shortage of funds for the necessary additions to be completed. In this article, we take a look at three possible reasons why the Reds are failing to capitalise on their success off-the-pitch and thus far having a quiet transfer window:

#3 Spiralling wage bill

Salah is currently the club's highest earner, having penned a contract extension last year

Generally, Liverpool are a club that runs on a tight wage structure. They do not overpay their players but instead make it up to them through performance-related bonuses.

With the recent acquisition of players like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane, their stance on tight wages appears to have changed slightly. Salah, the club's highest-earner at £200,000-a-week, almost doubled his existing wages after he signed an extension last year. Similarly, the majority of the core players within the squad have signed long-term contracts with the club, substantially increasing their respective deals.

Liverpool's wage bill of £264m consumed 58% of the £455m turnover they had for the 2017/18 financial year. With recent extensions of players like van Dijk, Mane, Roberto Firmino and more besides, their wage bill is bound for a further increase.

Also not helping the club's cause is the fact that fringe players like Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne are on high wages. Neither look set to depart this summer, meaning the scope for new additions continues to decrease towards next month's deadline.

