3 possible replacements for Max Allegri at Juventus

Suprodip Ghosal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 297 // 22 May 2019, 01:35 IST

Outgoing Juventus boss Max Allegri

Juventus have a busy summer ahead of them as they look to restructure the team and give it a fresher and younger look next season. Things only have got more hectic in Turin as the Old Lady will have to search for a new manager as Max Allegri will not be their coach from the next season. A statement posted on the club website on 17th May, Friday mentioned:

"Massimiliano Allegri will not be on the Juventus bench for the 2019-2020 season."

"The coach and the president, Andrea Agnelli, will meet the media together at tomorrow's press conference – Saturday 18 May, at 2 pm in the press conference hall of Allianz Stadium."

The Italian manager replaced Antonio Conte as Juventus boss in 2014 and has led Juventus to 5 domestic championship titles, 4 Coppa Italias and also has been runner ups in the UEFA Champions League twice. Juventus are likely to sign in a manager who can give them a better run of results in Europe as it has been 23 years now since Juventus have added to their tally of 2 Champions League titles in their trophy cabinet. Allegri has managed 271 games so far averaging 2.27 points per game.

Notable Italian outlet DiMarzio states that Simone Inzaghi and Maurizio Sarri are the favourites to take over the job while it's rumoured that Cristiano Ronaldo wants his ex-Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho at the helm. Let's look into each of these 3 potential options for Juventus next season.

#3. Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho led Inter Milan to the treble in 2010

The most unlikely option from the trio mentioned above, Jose Mourinho is a noted face in Italy having led Inter Milan to an unprecedented treble back in the 2009-10 season. He went on to coach Real Madrid, a second spell at Chelsea followed by a stint at Manchester United from there onwards. He was sacked by Manchester United in December 2018 owing to a poor run of results domestically and the Portuguese coach has been out of a job thereafter.

His preferred 4-2-3-1 system gives a very good balance between the attack and defence. With the signing of Aaron Ramsey and the presence of Rodrigo Bentancur and Miralem Pjanic, Juventus can form a very dynamic trio in the midfield that is tailor-made for Jose's counter-attacking philosophies. Ronaldo is already used to Mourinho's methods and that will be a big advantage as the team will look up to the Portuguese talisman to take charge of things on the field. However, the former United manager is known to cause trouble within the dressing room from his past stints and that could be a major point of concern for the Juventus board while selecting their next manager.

