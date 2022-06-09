3 potential destinations for Angel Di Maria 

Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria is one of the most promising attackers of his generation. The Argentina international has played for five different clubs since making his professional debut in 2005. He has previously played for European giants like Real Madrid and Manchester United.

The 34-year-old attacker has played over 600 professional games in all competitions so far, scoring over 150 goals. He won the 'Olimpia de Plata' in 2014 and was also included in the 'ESM Team of the Year' on two different occasions.

Angel Di Maria to leave Paris Saint-Germain

Di Maria's current contract at PSG is set to expire on July 1. The club have confirmed (reported via the Hindu) that the attacker will leave PSG.

On that note, here's a list of three potential destinations for Angel Di Maria.

#3 Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri will look to bolster his attacking options in summer

Juventus struggled in Serie A last season, finishing fourth in the league table. The Turin-based club accumulated 70 points in 38 league games, their lowest since the 2010-11 season.

Manager Massimiliano Allegri will look to bolster his squad during the upcoming summer transfer window. According to Goal, Juve are in talks with the 34-year old attacker to bring him to the Allianz Stadium.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juve



Negotiations ongoing on the details of the contract for Di María to join Juventus. Juventus have been in advanced talks with Ángel Di María for weeks. Argentina coach Scaloni: “If Juventus are looking for a winger, he is among the best to the world”.Negotiations ongoing on the details of the contract for Di María to join Juventus. Juventus have been in advanced talks with Ángel Di María for weeks. Argentina coach Scaloni: “If Juventus are looking for a winger, he is among the best to the world”. 🇦🇷 #JuveNegotiations ongoing on the details of the contract for Di María to join Juventus.

Angel di Maria is a technical player who is quick, agile and possesses slick dribbling skills. The Italian club are in dire need of attackers for next season. They are set to lose Paulo Dybala on a free transfer, who has garnered Inter Milan's interest as per Fabrizio Romano.

Atletico Madrid loanee Alvaro Morata will also head back to his parent club, while Federico Chiesa is still working on his fitness after suffering an ACL injury in January.

#2 Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi

According to Relevo (via Barcelona Universal), Barcelona are in talks to sign Angel Di Maria.

GOAL @goal The past is the past for Angel Di Maria The past is the past for Angel Di Maria 😤 https://t.co/bPH9xP2bkk

The Blaugrana are in the transfer market for a new winger as they prepare to lose Ousmane Dembele as a free agent. Leeds United's Raphinha is their top target to replace Dembele but the deal is complicated due to Barca's financial situation.

Signing players for Di Maria's pedigree for free will be a massive boost for them ahead of next season. The Argentina international is a versatile player who is capable of playing in various positions across the forward line and midfield.

The 34-year-old played 26 games in the league last season, scoring five and assisting seven goals. According to WhoScored, Di Maria averaged two shots, 2.1 key passes and 1.2 dribbles per 90 in Ligue 1 last term.

#1 Rosario Central

Angel Di Maria started his professional career with Rosario Central

Speaking to TyC Sports(via 90min) after Argentina's 5-0 victory against Estonia, Angel Di Maria expressed his desire to return to his boyhood club Rosaria Central.

He said:

"A return to Rosario Central crosses my mind, it's something I've always said I want to do. I didn't play a lot there, I didn't get the chance to enjoy it and give my all."

Di Maria joined Rosario's youth academy aged four in 1992. He worked through the club's youth levels to make his professional debut for the club during the 2005-06 season.

The 34-year old played 35 league games during his time at Estadio Gigante de Arroyito, scoring six goals. He left the club to join Benfica during the summer transfer window of 2007.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far