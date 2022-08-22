3 potential destinations for Edinson Cavani this summer

Edinson Cavani is one of the most talented strikers of his generation. He has played 615 club games in his professional career so far, scoring 360 goals and providing 73 assists. The striker has played for top clubs like Manchester United, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain, among others.

Cavani won the Ligue 1 Golden Boot twice and was also awarded the Golden Foot in 2018.

Popularly known as El Matador, he is also a key player for Uruguay's national team, scoring 58 goals in 133 games for his country thus far.

However, Cavani has been a free agent since leaving United at the end of last season. He will look to sort out his career before the transfer deadline.

On that note, here's a list of three potential destinations for Edinson Cavani this transfer window.

#1 Villarreal

Villarreal have done well under Unai Emery

The Spanish giants are among the clubs interested in signing the Uruguay international.

Villarreal are currently short of options in attack. The Yellow Submarine only have Gerard Moreno and Nikolas Jackson as established senior strikers in their squad. Manager Unai Emery will look to add a new forward to his roster before the transfer deadline.

Despite being 35, Edinson Cavani still has a few years of top-level football left in him. He is a proven goalscorer and has scored over 350 goals in his career so far. Cavani's arrival will also add experience to the Yellow Submarine squad as he has played over 600 league games in four different nations.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Villarreal are among the clubs keeping tabs on Edinson Cavani's situation. However, it remains to be seen if they can match his hefty wage demands.

#2 Valencia

Valencia manager Gennaro Gattuso

According to the aforementioned report by Romano, Valencia are another La Liga club showing interest in signing the veteran striker. After finishing in a disappointing ninth position in the league table term, Los Che will look to climb up the table under the leadership of new manager Gennaro Gattuso.

The Italian has enjoyed a decent transfer window so far, adding Hugo Duro, Samu Castillejo, Nico Gonzalez and Samuel Lico to his squad so far. He is reportedly looking to add a new striker to his squad amid speculation over Maxi Gomez's future at the club.

Edinson Cavani is a hard-working striker who is known for his finishing and ability in the air. According to WhoScored, he averaged 1.2 shots, 0.5 aerial duels and 0.3 dribbles in the league last term. The Uruguay international's presence will also help in the development of young strikers like Hugo Duro.

#3 OGC Nice

Lucien Favre is current OGC Nice manager

According to Get Football News France, OGC Nice have made a lucrative offer to bring the Uruguay international to Allianz Riviera.

Nice finished fifth in the league last term, securing qualification for the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off round. They will look to push for the UEFA Champions League qualification places this term and have already made significant improvements to their squad in that regard.

The Eaglets have signed seven players this window, including Aaron Ramsey, Mattia Viti and Kasper Schmeichel. Edinson Cavani's arrival will be another massive coup for them for the current season.

