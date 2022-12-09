3 potential destinations for Marcus Rashford

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is considered one of the most talented attackers of his generation. He worked through the Red Devils' youth ranks before making his professional debut during the 2015-16 season.

Rashford has played 218 Premier League games so far, scoring 63 goals and providing 42 assists. He has helped the Red Devils win one EFL Cup and one Europa League trophy, among other honors. The 25-year-old attacker won the 'Manchester United Young Player of the Season' accolade in 2015-16 and was also included in the UEFA Europa League Squad for the 2019-20 season.

The England international's contract at Old Trafford will expire at the end of the current season. Manchester United have the option to extend his contract for another season but they are yet to activate that clause.

He could move away from the club on a Bosman deal next summer. On that note, here's a list of three potential destinations for Marcus Rashford next summer.

#1 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain could try to sign Marcus Rashford next summer

Paris Saint-Germain are currently facing a dilemma over the futures of superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Lionel Messi's contract at the Parc des Princes is set to expire at the end of the current season. PSG are interested in extending his stay but Messi will make a decision on his future after the World Cup. Meanwhile, Mbappe has also shown his desire to leave the club recently.

The Parisians will look to sign a new attacker next summer if they fail to convince Messi or Mbappe to stay at the club. They are monitoring the situation of Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford in that regard.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently revealed that they could be interested in signing the England international next summer. It wouldn't be surprising to see him play for the Paris outfit next season, given their long-standing interest in the forward.

#2 Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has shown interest in signing Marcus Rashford.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will turn 35 later this month. Los Blancos cannot afford to depend on him for too long and will have to start the succession planning sooner rather than later.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is among the attackers Real Madrid are considering to replace the France international, according to reports.

Rashford is an explosive forward who is known for his flair and dribbling skills, along with his directness. According to WhoScored, Rashford has averaged 0.7 key passes, 1.3 dribbles and 2.3 shots per game in the Premier League this season.

The England international is also a proven goalscorer as he has scored over 20 goals (in all competitions) in two of the last three seasons. Signing him on a Bosman deal could prove to be an excellent piece of business for the La Liga giants.

#3 Chelsea

Graham Potter could look to sign Rashford at the end of the season

Manchester United's Premier League rivals Chelsea are also reportedly interested in securing the services of Marcus Rashford.

The Blues have struggled offensively so far this season, scoring just 17 goals in 14 Premier League games. Graham Potter is expected to bring reinforcements to his forward line during the upcoming transfer windows.

Rashford is currently one of the best attackers in the Premier League and will be an excellent addition to the Blues squad. The England international is a versatile attacker who is capable of playing anywhere across the forward line, a trait that is highly valued by Graham Potter. His experience in the Premier League will also help settle him quickly at Stamford Bridge.

However, it will take a lot of persuasion from Graham Potter to bring him to Chelsea given the demand to sign him.

