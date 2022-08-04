3 potential destinations for Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay is one of the most talented attackers of his generation. He started his professional career with PSV Eindhoven in 2011 before joining Manchester United in 2015.

The Dutchman struggled during his time at Old Trafford and moved to Ligue 1 side Lyon in the summer transfer window of 2017. He enjoyed a successful spell with Les Gones, registering 63 goals in 139 league games during his time at the Groupama Stadium.

Depay left Lyon to join Barcelona as a free agent during last summer's transfer window. He enjoyed a decent debut season at the Camp Nou, registering 12 goals and two assists in 28 league games. He dropped down the pecking order in the second half of the season with the club signing new players in Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Catalan club have now further signed Robert Lewandowski and Raphina in this transfer window and are hence looking to sell the former Manchester United attacker.

On that note, here's a list of three potential destinations for Memphis Depay this transfer window.

#1 Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

According to Sport, Chelsea have shown interest in signing the Dutch international recently.

The Blues are looking to add new attackers to their squad after loaning out Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan. There is also uncertainty over the futures of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

Memphis is a versatile attacker who is capable of playing anywhere across the forward line. He is known for his dribbling and crossing skills, along with his ability to break down opponent defences with his passes.

His arrival will add creativity to the Blues forward line, which they missed at times last season. According to WhoScored, Depay averaged 2.2 shots, 1.6 key passes and 1.6 dribbles per 90 in LaLiga last term.

#2 Juventus

Juventus have also shown interest in Memphis Depay

Juventus are another club linked with signing the Dutch international in recent weeks. The Turin-based club struggled last season, finishing fourth in the league table with 70 points in 38 games.

Manager Massimiliano Allegri will look to turn things around next season and is currently working to bring reinforcements to his squad. The Bianconeri have already signed Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria, Gelson Bremer and Andrea Cambiaso so far this transfer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Turin-based club are now working to bring Depay to Allianz Stadium. They want to sign him on a loan deal with an option to buy later.

#3 Manchester United

Memphis Depay could return to Manchester United this window

Memphis Depay has been linked with a move back to Manchester United in recent weeks.

Depay struggled during his spell at Old Trafford after joining from PSC Eindhoven in 2015. He played 33 league games during his time with the club, scoring just two goals. He moved to Lyon in January 2017 after spending just one and a half seasons at Old Trafford.

According to Gerard Moreno via (Express), the Red Devils are interested in reuniting with the 28-year old attacker. They want to sign him as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent weeks.

