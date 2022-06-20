3 potential destinations for Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is among the most talented wingers of his generation. The Englishman started his professional career with Liverpool in 2012 before joining Manchester City in 2015.

He has played 225 league games for the Cityzens so far, scoring 91 goals. Sterling helped the Manchester-based club win 10 major trophies, including four English Premier League trophies. The 27-year-old won the 'FWA Footballer of the Year 2018-19' and was also included in the 'PFA Team of the Year' that season.

However, the English champions are open to selling the English winger, as per Fabrizio Romano. On that note, here's a list of three potential destinations for Raheem Sterling.

#1 Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is looking to revamp his forward line

According to Fabrizio Romano's report, Raheem Sterling is a top target for Chelsea this transfer window.

The Blues are looking for a complete overhaul of their forward line. They are willing to sell Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, with their record signing Romelu Lukaku also set to leave on loan as per the Guardian.

Sterling is a proven goalscorer in the EPL, scoring 10 or more goals in all of his previous five seasons at the Etihad Stadium. He is known for his pace and dribbling skills, coupled with his ability to find his teammates in good positions.

The Cityzens are demanding a transfer fee of close to €60 million for selling the England international. It remains to be seen if the Blues are willing to pay that sort of sum for a player who is set to enter the final 12 months of this contract.

#2 Arsenal

Mikel Arteta worked with Raheem Sterling during his time as assistant manager at Eithad Stadium

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal are also exploring the possibility of signing Raheem Sterling.

The Gunners are currently short of options up front. They lost Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang to Barcelona in January and Alexandre Lacazette is also set to join Lyon on July 1. Mikel Arteta will look to bring reinforcements to his forward line before the start of the new season.

Sterling is a versatile footballer who is comfortable playing anywhere across the forward line. His pace and passing skills will also suit Mikel Arteta's style of play, who wants his team to play quick possession-based football.

However, it will take a lot of persuading from Mikel Arteta to sign Sterling given the Gunners' lack of UEFA Champions League football.

#3 Barcelona

Can Xavi lead Barcelona back to the top?

According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona are also in the race to sign Raheem Sterling.

The Blaugrana struggled offensively last season, scoring just 68 goals in 38 league games. Xavi will look to sign a new attacker this window as he prepares his team to compete with Real Madrid for the La Liga title next season.

The England international is a skilled dribbler who likes to cut inside from the wing to have a go at goal with his preferred foot, or to create chances for his teammates. He is also an accomplished penalty taker, scoring two goals from the spot last season.

However, it remains to be seen if the La Liga giants can match Manchester City's demands for Sterling given their financial struggles.

