3 potential replacements for Darwin Nunez at Liverpool

Big things were expected from Darwin Nunez when he arrived at Liverpool from Benfica for a reported £64 million during the summer transfer window of 2022. However, he has struggled for consistency at Anfield and is currently not a regular starter for the Reds.

Nunez has scored just four goals in 22 Premier League appearances this season. The Uruguay international has received a lot of criticism from fans and pundits alike for his failure to convert big chances during important moments this campaign.

According to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 25-year-old attacker is likely to leave Anfield during the upcoming summer transfer window. On that note, here's a list of three strikers who could potentially replace Darwin Nunez at Liverpool.

#1 Alexander Isak

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak is among the strikers who have been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months. The Sweden international has established himself among the best attackers in the Premier League since arriving at St. James' Park from Real Sociedad during the summer transfer window of 2022.

Isak has scored 50 goals in 76 league games for the Toons so far. He is only behind Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland in the race for Premier League's Golden Boot this term, with 19 goals in 24 appearances. He was also named Premier League Player of the Month in December 2024.

However, Newcastle United are likely to demand a hefty transfer fee for him. It remains to be seen how much Liverpool are willing to spend to bring the Sweden international to Anfield.

#2 Viktor Gyökeres

Sporting CP Viktor Gyokeres has been among the best strikers in the world since joining the Portuguese outfit from Coventry City during the summer transfer window of 2023.

The Sweden international is known for his finishing and movement inside the box, along with his ability to play key passes. According to WhoScored, he averages 1.9 key passes, 1.8 dribbles, and 4.1 shots per 90 minutes in the league this season.

However, Chelsea and Manchester United have also shown interest in signing him. Arne Slot will need to act quickly to snap him up.

#3 Joao Pedro

As per reports, Liverpool have identified Brighton & Hove Albion's Joao Pedro as a potential candidate to replace Darwin Nunez at the club next season. The Brazil international has been a key performer for the Seagulls since joining them from Watford in 2023.

Pedro is a versatile attacker who can play anywhere across the forward line or as an attacking midfielder. He has played 21 games in the league so far this season, scoring seven goals and assisting six more. According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old attacker averages 1.7 shots, one dribble, and one key pass per 90 minutes in the league this term.

However, Brighton are likely to demand a massive transfer fee to sell the talented forward.

