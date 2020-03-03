3 potential replacements for N'Golo Kanté at Chelsea | Premier League 2019-20

Piyush Bora FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kanté has been one of the best defensive midfielders in modern football over the last few years. He burst onto the scene at Leicester City after forming a formidable partnership in midfield with Danny Drinkwater during the Foxes' title-winning season. Following that memorable debut season in England, Chelsea signed him for £32 million in 2016 and since then, he has proved to be one of their best signings in the last ten years.

The Frenchman won another Premier League title in his first season at Stamford Bridge and won the Premier League Player of the Year award at the end of the campaign. He followed it up by winning the FA Cup in the next season.

Last season, he was deployed in a slightly different role under Maurizio Sarri but the midfielder added another dimension to his game and played a huge role in securing the Europa League trophy.

The World Cup winner was indispensable to the Blues under different managers but this season has been different as he has struggled for form and has not performed up to his usual high standards.

The 28-year-old has also struggled with injuries this term and as his playing style requires him to be at peak condition physically, he has endured a massive dip in form. The midfielder is still highly-regarded at the club but there is also a concern that he is not being used in his best position.

Kante has been linked to a series of clubs, including Real Madrid, in recent transfer windows. Chelsea would be foolish to sell their best player but if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, their hand may be forced. The midfielder may push for a move if the London giants finish outside the top four and there won't be any shortage of suitors.

Having said that, let us look at three midfielders Chelsea may look to sign if they lose N'Golo Kanté:

Also Read: 3 potential replacements for Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea | Premier League 2019-20

#3 Houssem Aouar

Houssem Aouar

Houssem Aouar could be the perfect player for the Blues midfield as he is technically able on the ball, capable of picking a pass and pulling the strings through the middle of the pitch.

The French Under-21 has scored 24 goals and provided 24 assists in 130 appearances for Lyon's first team and has attracted attention from a series of clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester City, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, with Chelsea leading the race back in January.

He has also impressed in the Champions League where he has scored 1 goal and provided 3 assists so far this season, with his recent outing against Juventus in the first leg of their Round of 16 fixture proving just how good he is.

Aouar could prove to be the solution to Chelsea's woes in midfield but the Premier League giants must make a move fast if they want to secure the Frenchman's signature.

#2 Sergej Milinković-Savić

Sergej Milinković-Savić

Lazio is currently at the summit of Seria A and one of the major contributors to their success has been Sergej Milinković-Savić.

The midfielder announced himself on the big stage a couple of seasons ago but struggled to replicate his form last season. He is now back to being his best as he has already scored 5 goals and provided 5 assists this season.

The Serbian is an elegant, powerful, all-action midfielder who is capable of dribbling past opposition players with ease. He is a quick thinker with the ability to turn in tight quarters and boasts of an impressive passing range. At six-foot-three, he also provides an intimidating aerial presence and wins more than half of his aerial duels.

Lazio have placed a price tag of £70 million on Milinković-Savić and while the amount is steep, it would not be too taxing when one considers the money is for a midfielder who is one of Europe's most promising talents. The 25-year-old is a midfielder on the verge of being world-class and Chelsea would do good by snapping him up.

#1 Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi has been compared to Kanté since the day he signed for Leicester City and the midfielder has shown that he is worthy of the comparisons with his performances this season.

The Nigerian has developed into one of the best players in his position and is a key part of a Leicester team that is fighting for a top-four finish in the Premier League. Despite having missed a few games due to injury, the midfielder still comfortably tops the list for most tackles made in the English top-flight. Adding to his defensive prowess, he has also scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist with a passing success rate of 84%.

His importance to the Foxes' cause was reflected by their failure to win any game which Ndidi missed in January. The 23-year-old will be a good replacement for Kanté at Chelsea due to their similar playing styles and the fact that he has the scope to improve further.

Leicester City signed Ndidi to replace Kanté in their midfield and it is now looking like the Blues may need to do the same.

Also Read: Analysing Chelsea's remaining Premier League fixtures and their chances of finishing in the top four | Premier League 2019-20