Big things were expected from Naby Keita when he joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in the summer window of 2018. However, he has struggled with form and injuries since joining the Reds.

The Guinea international is yet to feature in a Premier League game for the Reds this season. His current contract at Anfield will expire at the end of the current season.

According to Paul Joyce (via Anfield Edition), Keita is likely to leave the Reds after his contract ends. With that in mind, here's a list of three potential destinations for Naby Keita.

#1 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain showed interest in signing Naby Keita

According to Neil Jones (via HITC), Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Naby Keita next summer.

The Parisians' summer signings Fabian Ruiz and Renato Sanches have failed to make the desired impact at the Parc des Princes. They could look to bring reinforcements to their midfield again next summer.

Keita is a technically strong midfielder who is known for his dribbling, passing, and tackling skills. He played 23 Premier League games last season, registering three goals and one assist. His arrival will be a decent addition to PSG's midfield, given his talent and top-level experience.

#2 RB Leipzig

Keita enjoyed an excellent spell with RB Leipzig

A return to RB Leipzig is also on the cards for Naby Keita. The Guinea international spent two seasons at the Red Bull Arena between 2016 and 2018.

Let’s hope we see him do this for Liverpool, once he’s back. On this day, two years ago, Naby Keita scored this goal for RB Leipzig.Let’s hope we see him do this for Liverpool, once he’s back. On this day, two years ago, Naby Keita scored this goal for RB Leipzig. 🚀 Let’s hope we see him do this for Liverpool, once he’s back. https://t.co/lrN06I0rpP

He played 81 games (in all competitions) for the Red Bulls, registering 20 goals and 11 assists. Keita helped the German club reach the quarter-finals of the 2017-18 UEFA Europa League and was included in the competition's Team of the Season. He was also part of the Bundesliga Team of the Season 2016-17.

According to Goal, the German club showed interest in signing him during the summer window. They could look to bring him back to the club upon the expiration of his contract in 2023.

#3 Borussia Dortmund

Marco Rose is interested in signing Keita

According to the Daily Mail, Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Naby Keita on a free transfer next summer.

The BVB's star midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to leave Signal Iduna Park at the end of the current season. Emre Can and Salih Ozcan have also struggled to deliver goods consistently this term.

The German giants are likely to bring reinforcements to their midfield next summer. Keita will be an excellent signing in that regard, given his past experience in the Bundesliga. A return to the German top division could also help the Guinea international revive his career.

