3 Premier League players who can have breakthrough 2023-24 season

The pre-season is almost over and the clubs in the Premier League would be looking to nail down their playing elevens for the upcoming season. The likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool have looked rusty at the Pre-season tour and they will like to iron out the chinks in their armor before the season begins.

Pre-season is a time when players look to impress and nail down a starting eleven spot. Pre-season provides many academy graduates, loanees, and reserve team players a chance to get into the spotlight.

For every regular starter at a big six club, there is a player who has flown under the radar.

However, there are some players who are destined for a breakthrough season. So, without any further ado, let's look at three Premier League players who are on the cusp of a big season in the Premier League:

#3. Jurrien Timber

Jurrien Timber has joined Arsenal from Ajax this summer.

After the previous season where many Arsenal players made their breakthrough, it seems astonishing to see yet another player from their ranks having the potential to make it big in the Premier League.

However, if the pre-season is any indication, Jurrien Timber could turn out to be the breakthrough star for the Gunners this season. While Arsenal have made statement signings in the form of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, Timber's arrival would give their defense a much needed cover.

While Timber arrived at Arsenal as a center-back, his performance against Barcelona in Arsenal's pre-season tour was hugely impressive. The Dutchman was deployed as a left back against the Blaugranas where his clever forward passes and inward movement were a joy to watch.

At Ajax, he was given the freedom to play on either side of the defense. So, we can expect Mikel Arteta to deploy Timber in various positions across the Arsenal backline. While Arsenal had a settled defense last season, Timber's skillset could force Arteta to rotate his backline more often this time around.

#2. Mykhalio Mudryk

Mykhalio Mudryk is yet to make a mark at Chelsea.

Mykhalio Mudryk had every reason to fail in his debut campaign in the Premier League. Chelsea were in a mess both on and off the field, the owners were changing managers in the blink of an eye. All the while new players never really got a chance to make a mark in a new league.

All of this could change with the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge. The Argentine's ability to groom youngsters into world beaters was there for all to see at Tottenham and the scenario at Chelsea should be no different.

Mudryk's performance in the pre-season is an indicator that Pochettino's impact could be positive as soon as the season commences. He scored a spectacular goal against Brighton and his decision-making and clinical finishing skills caught the eye of many.

Mudryk has everything required of a modern-day winger: pace, dribbling skills, and the ability to cut onto his strong foot. He just needs regular game time to display and work on his potential.

The departure of Mason Mount, and Christian Pulisic has freed up ample space for him. It seems 2023-24 could be the season he announces himself to the Premier League.

#1. Rico Lewis

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Rico Lewis was already making headlines as he started games for Manchester City's senior team at the tender age of 17 last season. Lewis ultimately played a tiny role in City's treble-winning campaign as he started 16 games for the club in all competitions. But this season could prove to be his most productive yet.

Being a full-back is one of the most demanding roles in football, particularly in the case of managers like Pep Guardiola. The Catalan expects his full-backs to be auxiliary midfielders who can defend their flank as well. And thus far, Rico has shown signs of exactly what the Catalan expects from his fullbacks.

The teenager's ability to dribble past his marker, roam in midfield, and pick out a pass is exceptional. However, what stands out about Rico is his tackling skills and recovery runs.

Since both Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo's future is still uncertain at the club, Rico would get plenty of game time at the club. And if his recent outings are anything to go by, the teenager stands a chance to take the Premier League by storm.