3 Premier League players who could struggle at their new clubs this season

The Premier League is back with a bang and as usual, there are a lot of talking points surrounding the biggest clubs in the league. Most observers believe Arsenal and Manchester City will challenge for the title again this season, and both teams began their seasons with a win. However, except for City, the rest of the big six clubs failed to impress in their season openers.

The big six clubs have acquired key players during the ongoing summer transfer window and it will take some time for them to acclimatize themselves to the Premier League. There have been several instances of players struggling in their first seasons at a new club.

Jack Grealish, who joined Manchester City in the summer of 2021, had a difficult 2021-22 season before finding his form in 2022-23.

Being one of the toughest leagues in the world, the Premier League will present plenty of challenges to the new players. So, let's look at three players who could struggle at their new clubs in the Premier League this season:

#3. Rasmus Højlund

How will Rasmus Hojlund fit at Manchester United? Only time will tell.

Despite losing one of the best young strikers, it is clear that Atalanta have struck gold with the sale of Rasmus Højlund. The Italians could have held on to Rasmus for at least one more season. But, the money on offer from Manchester United (£64 + £8 million) was too good to be refused.

While United have committed significant funds into the purchase, there is no certainty that Højlund will fare well during his first season in England. The striker only scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for Atalanta last season as their second-choice striker. So, spending big on such an unproven talent could come back to haunt United.

Due to his physical presence, intelligent movement, and speed, Højlund has been compared to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. But the Dane is nowhere near the levels of the Norwegian right now.

For someone who was looking to add minutes under his belt at Atalanta, Højlund will have to break into United's playing eleven and meet huge expectations. Besides, there won't be any guarantee of regular playing time at Old Trafford. The Premier League could prove to be a step too far for Højlund.

#2. Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea drew 1-1 with Liverpool on Mauricio Pochettino's competitive debut.

Other than scoring freely at the back end of last season, it's still unclear why Chelsea decided to sign the former Villareal striker. After the horrors of last season, it was expected that Chelsea would refine their transfer policy. But it is clear that the Blues' owners are yet to get a hold of the transfer market in Europe.

While Nicolas Jackson falls under the club's policy of buying young players with a huge upper ceiling, he is still untested at the highest level. However, there are promising signs, with the player being adept at holding off defenders and linking up play with his teammates.

Jackson has played only 34 games in La Liga, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists with Villareal. At Chelsea, he will be expected to provide a solution to their goal-scoring problems. Besides, the long-term absence of Christopher Nkunku will put further pressure on him to deliver the goods.

The 22-year-old has been shuffled across the frontline in his career so far and it will be interesting to see if he can nail down the starting spot at number nine for the Blues.

Chelsea have had a troubled history with strikers in recent years. It looks as if Jackson is likely to continue that trend in the Premier League.

#1. Kai Havertz

Pundit tips former Chelsea forward Kai Havertz to do well at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has hardly put a foot wrong with Arsenal's transfer strategy during his time at the Emirates stadium. However, Kai Havertz's transfer to Arsenal could definitely challenge that particular notion.

There is no doubt about his talent. The German forward is a creative force packed with an imposing physique. However, since a big money move to Chelsea in 2020, Havertz has struggled at both club and international level.

Besides, it is still unclear where Arteta would put the German international in his lineup. The arrival of Declan Rice and the presence of Jorginho and Martin Odegaard could force him out of midfield roles.

Besides, he has never been a prolific goalscorer. So, it is difficult to envisage him in forward positions despite Gabriel Jesus' recent injury. Both Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard have shared the workload in the Brazilian's absence and Arteta might look to continue with them.