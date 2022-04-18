3 PSG players who performed and 2 who underperformed against Marseille | Ligue 1 2021-22

The top two sides in Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille, locked horns in an action-packed Sunday night (17 April) classic at the Parc des Princes.

The hosts, who had a 12-point lead over second-placed Marseille, needed a win to all but seal the Ligue 1 title. The task at hand was not easy, but the Parisians' quality ultimately shone through, with them bagging a 2-1 win over their bitterest rivals.

The win sees PSG open up a 15-point lead at the top of the table. With six games left in the season, they only need a win and a draw to claim the French top-flight title.

Playing at home, PSG started on the front foot, making life difficult for the visitors with their passing and silky-smooth movement. Just 12 minutes into the game, the hosts got their noses in front, courtesy of Neymar’s ingenious finishing. The early goal dampened Marseille’s spirit, but they did not throw in the towel. Just past the half-hour mark, they found a way back into the game, thanks to Duje Caleta-Car’s composure inside the box.

Having conceded an unexpected equalizer, PSG took a bit of time to get their composure back. Ten minutes after conceding, Lionel Messi found the back of the net, but the VAR ruled it out for offside. Five minutes into first-half injury time, Les Parisiens restored their one-goal advantage and inevitably came through the league’s leading goalscorer Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman converted from the spot after Marseille were rightfully penalized for handball.

The home team tried to play their way through the Marseille defense in the second half but the visitors held firm. William Saliba found the back of the net for the second-best Ligue 1 side this season, but his 85th-minute header was chalked out as offside

Mauricio Pochettino’s team were not the most convincing, but they eventually managed to get the job done.

Here are three PSG players who delivered and two who failed to live up to the hype against Marseille on Sunday night:

Performed: Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has easily been PSG’s most formidable player this season with 21 goals and 15 assists in Ligue 1. He is lightning quick, combines brilliantly with his teammates, and rarely misses the opportunity to punish opponents.

Considering his recent five-star performances, his last night’s outing was nothing special. However, the confidence he showed while taking the spot-kick has earned him a place on our list.

After Valentin Rongier was fouled guilty of handling Neymar’s goalbound effort, the referee, with the help of the VAR, pointed to the spot. Mbappe stepped up to the plate ahead of Messi and Neymar and comfortably put away the penalty.

Against Marseille, the World Cup winner saw one of his three shots blocked, made 18 accurate passes with 81.8 percent accuracy, and delivered a long ball.

Underperformed: Gianluigi Donnarumma

In the Champions League Round of 16, Gianluigi Donnarumma made a rather silly mistake to gift a goal to Real Madrid’s hat-trick hero Karim Benzema. He messed up a clearance on Sunday night as well to hand a goal to Marseille.

In the 31st minute, Donnarumma rushed off his line to clear Dimitry Payet’s corner. Unfortunately, he ended up missing the ball, which instigated chaos inside the box. The ball eventually found its way to Caleta-Car, who kept his composure to guide it past the Italian goalkeeper from close range.

Courtesy of PSG’s disciplined defending, the former AC Milan man did not get an opportunity to make amends for his silly mistake.

Performed: Marco Verratti

With Marco Verratti pulling the strings in the middle of the park, PSG always appear more formidable, capable of going toe-to-toe with any team.

Last night, the Italian produced another masterful performance, emerging as one of the biggest contributors to his team’s triumph over Marseille.

— 78 touches

— 62/66 passes completed (94%)

— 2 key passes

— 4/5 long balls

— 3 recoveries

— 2 tackles

— 1 clearance

— 2 fouls won

Marco Verratti vs OM (H)

In the 12th minute, the diminutive midfielder cleverly found Neymar inside the box with a lobbed through ball. The Brazilian cheekily took care of the rest.

He also dictated the tempo of the game with the help of his inch-perfect passes (62 completed at 92.5 percent accuracy) and played two key passes.

Defensively, too, he was quite solid, winning four duels, attempting two tackles, and completing a clearance.

Underperformed: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was not one of PSG’s worst performers against Marseille on Sunday night. However, given his lofty standards, he surely did not do enough to trouble the visiting side.

He found the back of the net in the 41st minute, but it was ruled out for offside. The Argentine ace did not create a single goalscoring opportunity and lost possession quite a few times.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner had zero shots on target, lost five ground duels, ceded possession 16 times, and played zero key passes against Marseille.

It was certainly not a night to remember for one of the most decorated players in the history of the sport.

Performed: Neymar

While his friend and former Barcelona teammate cut a frustrating figure, Neymar produced an eye-popping display to guide PSG to glory. The Brazilian left-winger was excellent with the ball at his feet, combined well with his teammates and scored a superb goal in the first half.

Fed on by Verratti, the 30-year-old remained composed under pressure to squeeze the ball past Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez. In the 33rd minute, Neymar once again went for goal, this time from a direct free-kick. Lopez did superbly to parry the ball away from danger.

In injury time, it was Neymar’s strike from 18 yards that struck Rongier’s arm, compelling the referee, via the VAR's help, to award PSG a penalty. Mbappe confidently dispatched it to restore the Parisians’ one-goal cushion.

Against Jorge Sampaoli’s team, Neymar also played two key passes, won six ground duels, drew four fouls, attempted two tackles, and made an interception.

It was a complete performance from the PSG No. 10.

Edited by Samya Majumdar