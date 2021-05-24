3 Reason Why FC Barcelona should not sign Memphis Depay

According to Fabrizio Romano, FC Barcelona are close to sealing the signing of Memphis Depay. Depay has been linked with the La Liga giants since the 2020 summer transfer window. He narrowly missed out on signing for Barcelona last summer.

Barcelona are really close to complete Memphis Depay deal, also after signing Sergio Agüero. Direct negotiations ongoing in the last few days with Depay’s new lawyers. Barça offer him 2 or 3 years contract - Depay wants to accept once last details will be fixed. 🔵🔴🇳🇱 #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2021

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is keen to reunite with Depay, having worked with him during his tenure with the Dutch national team. But there is a question mark over his ability to deliver in one of Europe's toughest leagues.

Memphis Depay previously failed in the Premier League with Manchester United. It surely raises questions over his ability to play in tougher leagues.

Memphis Depay not an ideal signing for Barcelona

#3. The Spanish league is tougher than the French league

Pepe (bottom) struggled after moving to the Premier League.

Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette are two examples of French league players finding it tough in another league's playing style. Nicolas Pepe scored 22 goals in the 2018-2019 French league season, after which Arsenal signed him with a club-record fee of 79 million euros ($89 million).

He failed to live up to the hype as he only scored 5 Premier League goals in his debut season.

Nicolas Pépé was the only player in Europe's top five divisions to have 100+ shots, win 100+ fouls and complete 100+ take-ons in the league in 2018-19:



• 118 shots

• 108 fouls won

• 102 take-ons



22 goals and 11 assists to show for it. pic.twitter.com/8bWPoay89A — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 27, 2019

Apart from Pepe, before his arrival his current Arsenal team-mate Alexandre Lacazette also failed to deliver after his hype in the French league. After scoring 28 goals in 2016-17 for Lyon, Lacazette signed for Arsenal for £47.70 million in 2017.

He failed to carry forward his form as he only managed to score 14 goals from 32 Premier League games that season.

These recent transfers don't mean Depay can't perform in the Spanish League. Sure he can, he's a talented player. However, given the history of recent transfers from the French league, it really shows that the French league lacks competitiveness compared to other major European leagues.

Players have struggled in the past coming from the French League. Is it worth it for FC Barcelona to take a risk with Depay during a struggling period at the club?

