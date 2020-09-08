Lyon star Memphis Depay reacts to Barcelona transfer interest

In an interview with NOS yesterday, Lyon star Memphis Depay has claimed that he is well aware of the rumours linking him with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona and is apparently awaiting any potential developments on the transfer saga. The Dutch forward has enjoyed an excellent season in the Ligue 1 and has caught the eye of Barcelona.

Barcelona have struggled in the final third this season and have failed to win any silverware despite Lionel Messi's extraordinary exploits. The Catalan club has reportedly reconsidered its interest in Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and is now weighing up a bid for Memphis Depay.

Barcelona are trying to appease Messi with big signings #FCBhttps://t.co/p6Zc6U5o2t — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 8, 2020

Memphis Depay has opened up on Barcelona's interest in securing his services and is waiting for an update on the transfer. The Dutch hitman could provide a cutting edge to Barcelona's attacking play and his versatility makes him an excellent asset.

The Netherlands star will feel at home at Barcelona with Ronald Koeman dictating his terms at the Catalan club. The Lyon forward has worked with Koeman for his national team and can become a success with Barcelona.

Memphis Depay has acknowledged rumours of Barcelona's interest

Memphis Depay has been excellent this season

Memphis Depay has claimed in a recent interview that while talks for a potential transfer are underway with Barcelona, the striker himself does not know much about the progress of the negotiations.

"I haven't heard much more from my agent. I know that there is interest, but I don't have much more to say because I don't know much about it."

The Dutch striker is contracted to French side Lyon at the moment and has claimed that he will report to his team tomorrow. Barcelona are in contact with the Ligue 1 club and a change in setting may be in store for Memphis Depay.

“We just have to see what will happen. I'll report to Lyon tomorrow and we'll see what happens."

Memphis Depay admits that he could join FC Barcelona this monthhttps://t.co/7G5pOiFIY4 — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) September 8, 2020

The Barcelona target did not have the best of games for the Netherlands against Italy last night and failed to inspire his side to victory. Depay claimed that his team was not as fluid as it usually is and emphasised on the need to improve ahead of an important season.

"It had to do with the fact that we had little of the ba"It had to do with the fact that we had little of the ball. The distances were huge. If we had the ball, then we had little energy to do things. No one was really free."

Depay struggled against Italy last night

Barcelona are in desperate need of a revolution at the moment and are counting on Ronald Koeman to initiate a new era at the club. The Catalan giants have forced Lionel Messi to stay at the club and have now turned their attention to the transfer market.

In addition to links with Georginio Wijnaldum and Thiago Alcantara, Barcelona are also interested in Memphis Depay and view the talented striker as a viable replacement for Luis Suarez. The €30 million-rated striker may well find himself in Barcelona in the coming weeks.

