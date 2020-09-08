Netherlands 0-1 Italy: Player Ratings as Azzurri pick up crucial victory in disappointing Dutch performance | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

The Netherlands lost ground to Italy in Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League as the Dutchmen slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home earlier today. Italy were the better side for large periods of the game and came away with three well-deserved points.

Roberto Mancini's well-drilled Italian side created more chances in the first half and a solitary goal by Nicolo Barella managed to consign the Netherlands to a disappointing defeat. The Netherlands never looked at their best in this game and will have to do much better in their remaining games to return to the top of the group.

#Barella è il match winner di #OlandaItalia



7 vittorie esterne su 8 nella serata di #NationsLeague https://t.co/GhIeULBkgF — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) September 7, 2020

The Netherlands struggled against Roberto Mancini's Italy side

The Netherlands enjoyed a fair chunk of the possession but failed to create chances of note in the opening stages of the game. Italy looked threatening down the left flank and Nicolo Zaniolo nearly took full toll of a spectacular Leonardo Spinazzola run but failed to get his overhead kick on target.

Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne caused plenty of chaos on the left flank and took their fair share of shots in the first half. Apart from an excellent run from Georginio Wijnaldum, the Netherlands were far below their best and did not give Gianluigi Donnarumma much to do before half-time.

Nicolo Barella scored an excellent goal

Italy deservedly broke the deadlock at the stroke of half-time as a brilliantly worked move involving Leonardo Spinazzola and Lorenzo Insigne saw Ciro Immobile with the ball at the edge of the Netherlands penalty area. The Lazio striker picked out Nicolo Barella with an inch-perfect cross and the midfielder made no mistake with his header.

The game started to open up in the second half as the Netherlands pushed further up the pitch in search of an equaliser. Italy presented a potent threat on the counter, however, and did manage to create a few chances of their own.

Italy thwarted the Netherlands' attempts to score an equaliser on several occasions towards the end of the game. The Dutch did create a few chances but largely failed to trouble Donnarumma and will be thoroughly disappointed with their listless performance tonight.

Netherlands Player Ratings

The Netherlands were not at their best tonight

Jasper Cillessen - 7/10

Jasper Cillessen was a reliable performance in the Netherlands goal and while there were a few misplaced passes from the former Barcelona shot-stopper, he pulled off a few good saves from Insigne and could do nothing about Barella's bullet header.

Nathan Ake - 6/10

Nathan Ake did not have much to do for the Netherlands as most of Italy's attacks were engineered on the opposite flank. The Manchester signing should have done much better to impede Nicolo Barella's header, however, and did not have a particularly positive outing.

Virgil van Dijk - 5.5/10

Virgil van Dijk was well below his best today and did not marshal the Netherlands' defensive lines as well as he would have liked. The Liverpool captain was caught flat-footed for Italy's goal and will not be thrilled with his performance.

Joel Veltman - 6/10

Joel Veltman's game got off to a nervy start as Italy decided to target the Dutch centre-back. The Brighton star held his own against Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile and recovered well on a number of occasions.

Hans Hateboer - 5.5/10

Hans Hateboer struggled in the first half and looked visibly tired as Italy initiated most of their attacks down his flank. Lorenzo Insigne and Leonardo Spinazzola had field days against the Netherlands full-back today. Hateboer was also uncharacteristically ineffective in the final third and was taken off in the second half.

Hateboer did not have the best of games

Marten de Roon - 7/10

Marten de Roon was one of the Netherlands' better players on the night and was engaged in an intriguing battle with Manuel Locatelli and Jorginho in the middle of the pitch. The Atalanta midfielder did the dirty work well and broke up several Italy attacks.

Frenkie de Jong - 6.5/10

Frenkie de Jong endured a frustrating evening and was far below his lofty standards tonight. The Barcelona maestro did enjoy a few good moments but largely failed to impact the game.

Donny van de Beek - 5.5/10

The new Manchester United signing did not have much of an impact in the first half as the Netherlands struggled to assert themselves against Italy in the final third. Van de Beek nearly scored after latching on to Wijnaldum's cross in the second half and was replaced by Steven Bergwijn.

Andy Robertson captained Scotland in a 2-1 win over Czech Republic this evening as Gini Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk both played 90 minutes in the Netherlands' 1-0 defeat to Italy. #awlive [uefa nations league] pic.twitter.com/bebzzjBwid — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) September 7, 2020

Georginio Wijnaldum - 6.5/10

Georginio Wijnaldum did not start the game well but had a few bright moments towards the end of the first half and registered the Netherland's first shot on target with a mazy dribble. The Liverpool midfielder had much more of an impact in the second half but failed to inspire his side to a victory.

Quincy Promes - 5.5/10

Apart from a few bright moments in the first half, Quincy Promes offered next to nothing in the final third and struggled with his decision-making on several occasions.

Memphis Depay - 6.5/10

Memphis Depay endured an unhappy evening and was unable to find a way past a resolute Italy defence. The Lyon striker was frustrated towards the end of the game and ruled himself out of the next fixture with an unnecessary yellow card.

Substitutes

Denzel Dumfries did not start the game

Steven Bergwijn - 6.5/10

Steven Bergwijn gave the Netherlands some much-needed impetus in the second half but could not do enough against the electric Leonardo Spinazzola. The Tottenham winger gave a good account of himself and is likely to start the next game.

Denzel Dumfries - 6.5/10

Denzel Dumfries was an improvement over Hateboer on the right flank in the second half and linked up well with his fellow substitute Bergwijn on a few occasions.

Luuk de Jong - 6/10

Luuk de Jong came on late in the second half and was unable to impact the game in his limited time on the pitch.

