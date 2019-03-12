3 Reasons why The Shield is one of the best 3 man teams of this generation

The Shield, a stable that made us love professional wrestling more

When it comes to professional wrestling, people tend to know more about singles superstars and sometimes tag even teams, but very rarely one would find a 3 man team headlining events. Every 3 man stable has a leader and that team is either made to push the leader or the whole group.

The Shield has 3 superstars in it, namely Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. All these superstars have a huge hand in taking WWE to the level they are and every one of them has a definite skill set. No one would argue that this stable has been loved by millions across the globe.

So, in this slideshow, we discuss the 3 reasons why The Hounds Of Justice can be regarded as one of the best 3 man teams of this generation.

#3 Their individual skills

All of them bring something different to the table

All the members of The Shield have different skill set and move set, and we that is what makes them one of the best in the business.

Reigns has been not been the fan favourite in the WWE for the past couple of years. He definitely has the looks to be the face of the company, but his promo's let him down sometimes.

Over the past couple of years, after that promo battle with John Cena, he has quietly improved the quality of his promos. His move set is also brilliant, considering the size of the man. He is not that technical, but his moves signify his bad-ass persona.

Seth Rollins is more of a clinical and technical wrestler. He has all the moves in the book to make him an unstoppable force. His agility and reflexes can be compared to the best in the business.

His promos are also quality and he has been brilliant at that since his NXT days. His energy is indispensable to The Shield.

Last but not the least, Dean Ambrose. This guy is walking example of the phrase never give up. He can take the worst of all beat downs, but still stand on his feet. Ambrose is the most resilient of the three.

Coming to the promo part, he is one of the best in the WWE at it and clearly the best among the three. His heal days just compliment this fact. All of them three are different in their own ways and that's what makes their matches so entertaining to watch.

