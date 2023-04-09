3 reasons why Arsenal could defeat Liverpool today | Premier League 2022-23

Liverpool will host Arsenal in what could be termed the Premier League Super Sunday clash. The game is scheduled to be played at Anfield today (9th April).

The Reds have suffered what could be termed a shaky 2022-23 Premier League campaign as they have only registered 43 points from 28 league games. Similarly, they currently occupy the eighth position in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have enjoyed what could be termed their best campaign in several years, having registered 72 points from 29 league games. Similarly, they are the current Premier League leaders and favorites to lift the 2022-23 league title.

The rivalry between the two clubs has long lived and this fixture promises to be fierce as well.

However, this article will look at three reasons why Arsenal could defeat Liverpool in this encounter.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 Overreliance on Mohamed Salah

Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Aside from Mohamed Salah, it can be stated that there are only a few Liverpool players that have impressed the supporters this season.

Mohamed Salah in a poor Liverpool seasons:



2020-21 2022-23

2020-21: 37 G/A
2022-23: 34 G/A*

The Egyptian has netted 12 goals and registered seven assists in 28 league appearances this season. He's the club's top-scorer, bagging four of Liverpool's last 10 goals across all competitions.

He's Liverpool's main threat in the attack going into this clash and this is also a clear indication that Arsenal's defense will want to keep him under close watch.

If Mikel Arteta's men can stop Salah from operating freely in the final third of the pitch, it might be difficult for Liverpool to pose a threat in attack. This especially as they are up against an in-form Aaron Ramsdale, who has kept the third-highest number of clean sheets in the league so far (12).

#2 Liverpool's shaky defense

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Liverpool's defensive form has been poor in the league this season and this could be a problem for Jurgen Klopp's men going into this clash.

Liverpool have conceded six goals in their last four games across all competitions. Similarly, some of the goals conceded were a result of poor defending.

With in-form attackers like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli at the heart of Arsenal's attack, Liverpool's defense could struggle to curtail Arsenal's attacking threat.

#1 Arsenal are in better form

Arsenal FC v Leeds United - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Judging by their current form, the Gunners have been more clinical and consistent than Liverpool in recent months.

They've won three out of their last five games across all competitions, while the Reds have won only one in the same span going into this encounter. Similarly, Klopp's men have failed to find the back of the net in three out of their last five games.

Liverpool’s poor run of form and attacking inconsistency could affect them, especially when they are up against a highly clinical Arsenal squad that has netted 70 league goals this season.

72 points

70 goals

29 Down, 9 to go

Jesus announced his return

Enemies crying again

... but we move



70 goals
29 Down, 9 to go
Jesus announced his return

